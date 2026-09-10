US warns Americans about exit bans, 'unjust' arrest while visiting China

Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) The United States has updated its China travel advisory, warning Americans of arbitrary law enforcement, surveillance, exit bans and the risk of unjust arrest or detention.

The State Department maintained its Level 2 advisory for mainland China, asking US citizens to exercise increased caution. The advisory was issued on September 4 and publicised this week by the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

Americans should exercise increased caution “due to the arbitrary enforcement of local laws, the use of exit bans without a fair and transparent process under the law, and the risk of unjust arrest or detention,” the State Department advisory said.

The department said China’s national security, counterespionage and data security laws give officials broad authority to detain or question foreign nationals. This could place Americans at risk while conducting routine business, research or public expression, it said.

Those who could face particular scrutiny include US citizens of Chinese heritage, people involved in business disputes and those linked to US companies engaged in disputes in China.

The advisory also identified travellers with present or past affiliations with US law enforcement, the military, intelligence agencies or the federal government. People travelling under US government-funded programmes could also face risks.

US citizens may be detained without receiving information about the accusations against them or access to consular assistance, the department warned. Journalists, academics, businesspeople and former government personnel were among the groups it said had faced questioning, detention or expulsion.

The advisory said China had used exit bans to compel people to participate in investigations, settle civil disputes in favour of Chinese citizens or pressure relatives and associates to return to the country.

It said such restrictions had also been used to gain leverage over foreign governments. Travellers may not learn that they are subject to an exit ban until they attempt to leave China.

“There may be no available legal process to contest an exit ban in a court of law,” the advisory said.

The State Department also issued a warning about digital surveillance. Americans should assume Chinese security services can read emails, text messages and social media posts sent to or from China, it said.

--IANS

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