Alicia Silverstone looks back at ‘Clueless’ with old production handbook from 1995

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress Alicia Silverstone took a trip down memory lane as she shared a glimpse of the original production handbook from the 1995 cult classic ‘Clueless’ reflecting on the fact that it has been more than three decades since the film was released.

Silverstone took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her showing the production handbook from 1995 featuring special moments from the film.

“I found this original production handbook while looking through the archives… such a fun trip down memory lane! Still can’t believe it’s been over three decades since Clueless was released. #Clueless,” Silverstone wrote in the caption.

Clueless, a coming-of-age teen comedy film written and directed by Amy Heckerling. It is a loose adaptation of Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma. A previous TV show version of the story launched back in the 1990s, with Rachel Blanchard playing Cher for three seasons between 1996 and 1999.

The plot centers on a beautiful, popular, wealthy high school student who wants to do "good deeds." She befriends a newcomer and decides to give her a makeover while playing matchmaker for her teachers and examining her own existence.

Heckerling studied Beverly Hills High School students to understand how teenagers in the 1990s talked and learned some appropriate slang terms from them. The movie has developed a cult following and has a continuing legacy. The film was followed by a spin-off television sitcom and series of books.

Silverstone made her film debut in the thriller The Crush in 1993. She gained further prominence as a teen idol when she appeared in the music videos for Aerosmith's songs "Cryin'", "Amazing", and "Crazy".

In 1997, she portrayed Batgirl in the superhero film Batman & Robin. Silverstone received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress –Television Series Musical or Comedy for her role in Miss Match.

The 49-year-old actress was last seen in the film “A Merry Little Ex-Mas” directed by Steve Carr and written by Holly Hester. It also stars Oliver Hudson, Jameela Jamil and Pierson Fodé. The film follows Kate and Everett want for Christmas is an amicable divorce and one last holiday as a family, but new flames and old feelings complicate their plans.

--IANS

dc/