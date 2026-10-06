Sumeet Vyas remembers late Sridevi’s ‘humility’ on 14 years of ‘English Vinglish’

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) As the film English Vinglish turned 14, actor Sumeet Vyas celebrated the “most special film” and remembered late star Sridevi and the humility she had in her craft and life.

Sumeet took to Instagram, where he shared some moments from making the Gauri Shinde film, which was released in 2012.

Taking to the caption section, the actor penned his thoughts and wrote: “#14yearsofenglishvinglish

The most special film of my life. Thank you #SriDevi I’ll always remember the humility you had in your craft and life.”

He went on to thanks the director and wrote: “Thank you #GauriShinde for making #englishvinglish your warmth as a director and as a human is felt by every human who’s seen the film across the globe.”

He said that shooting for the comedy film was like a dream.

“Thank you @laxman.utekar for shooting it like a dream. Thank you #rbalki for believing in every person on the set and treating them with immense love and respect. @_adilhussain @rajeevravindranathan @kausarmunir@mehdi_nebbou_oh_fit_ciel @ruthieljazz1 @neelusodhi@taylorlogues Maria, coryhibbs Love all.”

English Vinglish had Sridevi as Shashi Godbole, a small-time entrepreneur who makes snacks and sweets. Shashi enrolls in an English-speaking course to stop her husband and daughter mocking her poor English, and gains self-respect in the process.Shashi was written by Shinde, inspired by her mother.

The film marked Sridevi's return to film acting after a 15-year hiatus. It also features Adil Hussain, French actor Mehdi Nebbou, and Priya Anand. Amitabh Bachchan makes a cameo appearance in the film's original version.

Sridevi passed away in February 2018, at the age of 54 in Dubai due to accidental drowning in a hotel room bathtub.

Talking about Sumeet, his breakthrough role was as Mikesh Chaudhary in TVF's 2014 web series Permanent Roommates. He was then seen in moves such as Parched and Guddu Ki Gun, and Veere Di Wedding to name a few.

--IANS

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