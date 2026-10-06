Sunil Lahri warns of looming crisis, raises concern over water & food shortage

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor Sunil Lahri has expressed his concerns and a put up a note of caution over the growing concerns around drought, water shortage and changing weather patterns.

He urged people to become more mindful of their consumption before a larger crisis hits.

In a video message put up on his social media account, the actor, best known for playing Lakshman in Ramayan, spoke about the much-discussed El Nino phenomenon and its possible impact on weather conditions, agriculture and essential commodities.

Calling the situation a warning rather than something to fear, Sunil Lahri urged people to start conserving resources now.

His comments come at a time when Maharashtra is already grappling with severe drought conditions.

The rainfall shortage this year has already affected agriculture, with many regions witnessing crop damage. Reportedly, the state recorded about 19% less rainfall than its seasonal average between June and September, while 21 districts were reported to have deficient rainfall.

In his video, the actor said that changing weather patterns could lead to severe drought, particularly in Asian countries, potentially resulting in water shortages and damage to crops.

He also expressed concern about the availability of fertilisers and other essential commodities, further pointing out that having money may not help if the required resources themselves become scarce.

"The time has come for us to save everything little by little," Lahri said.

He urged people to consider reducing their consumption by 15-20%, specifically mentioning essentials such as food, oil, petrol and diesel.

Drawing a parallel with the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor said that the country had faced that crisis and emerged from it.

“During COVID, we fought and came out without crying. In the same way, I am sure we will also come out of this disaster.

It is not a matter of being scared; it is a matter of being smart. It is a matter of being careful. It is a warning. Therefore, we have to try to cut 15-20% in everything, including food, oil, petrol and diesel.”

He added, “So, I am sure we will come out of this disaster. It is said that when there is a fire, the smoke is lost. Looking at the possibility of a fire, the smoke is already lost.

Therefore, if we are already careful, then we will not even know when this disaster will happen and when it will happen.

What do you think? Be happy, be happy, be healthy. Jai Shri Ram.”

His comments come as authorities in Maharashtra have also stepped up water-conservation measures.

--IANS

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