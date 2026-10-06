US picks laser, microwave weapons against drones

Washington, Oct 6 (IANS) The Pentagon has selected four high-energy laser and microwave weapon systems for operational testing as the United States moves to expand its ability to counter increasingly sophisticated drone threats to the homeland.

The systems will be evaluated under a directed-energy pilot run by Joint Interagency Task Force 401, the Defence Department organisation responsible for coordinating efforts against small unmanned aircraft systems.

The four selected systems are AeroVironment's Palletised High-Energy Laser, Epirus' Leonidas High-Powered Microwave system, Kord's Firefly High-Energy Laser and Boeing's Compact Laser Weapon System.

The Pentagon announced the selections Monday, describing the programme as the next phase in efforts to expand operational use of high-energy laser and high-powered microwave technologies.

"High-energy lasers and high-powered microwave systems are tools that can be effectively used in a layered drone defense," said US Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF 401.

"This pilot program will test these capabilities in an operational environment so we can understand how best to integrate and sustain them to defend the homeland," he said.

Directed-energy weapons offer an alternative to conventional missiles and guns for defeating drones.

High-energy lasers concentrate energy against individual targets, while high-powered microwave systems can use electromagnetic energy against electronic components, potentially providing another layer of defence against unmanned aircraft.

The Pentagon said the FAA and the task force earlier conducted a safety risk assessment during a live-fire high-energy laser demonstration at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

Following that testing, the FAA determined that the system posed minimal risk to the National Airspace System and established a framework for continued coordination, according to the department.

The safety of directed-energy systems is particularly important when such weapons are tested or potentially operated within US airspace.

Ross said no single technology would provide a complete answer to the drone threat.

"There is no silver bullet, or one size fits all solution to countering the threat of drones," he said.

"Directed energy gives commanders another option within a layered defense, complementing existing counter-UAS capabilities with a scalable, safe, and effective way to respond to drone threats."

Ross said operational testing would provide information needed to determine how such systems could be employed for homeland protection.

The four weapons are the first systems selected for the pilot, but the Pentagon said it would continue evaluating additional directed-energy technologies.

A separate directed-energy "shoot-off" is scheduled for December at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. The event will assess additional high-energy laser and high-powered microwave systems and identify technologies that could be considered for future operational use.

Counter-drone defence has become a major US military investment priority as relatively inexpensive unmanned aircraft have demonstrated their ability to threaten military installations, troops and critical infrastructure.

--IANS

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