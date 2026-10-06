Indian origin Trinidad student crowned Miss India Worldwide

Port of Spain, Oct 6 (IANS) Hailey Pysadee, a 19-year-old law student representing Trinidad and Tobago, has been crowned Miss India Worldwide 2026 at the 33rd edition of the international pageant for women of Indian origin.

Pysadee received the crown from Neelam Saran, co-chairperson of Worldwide Pageants, at the event held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Trinidad and Tobago, a media release said.

Contestants of Indian origin from several countries participated in the pageant, which organisers describe as the longest-running Indian pageant held outside India.

Two other titles were awarded during the event. Dr. Sridevi Manginani, representing the United States, was crowned Mrs. India Worldwide 2026. Luna Jairam of the Netherlands won the Miss Teen India Worldwide 2026 title.

Pysadee, who represented the host country, is pursuing a law degree.

Photographs from the event showed Pysadee wearing the Miss India Worldwide crown and sash after her victory, alongside other title holders.

The pageant was organised by Indian Americans Neelam and Dharmatma Saran through Worldwide Pageants, in association with Neha Karina Meena and Umesh Meena, the organisation's national directors for Trinidad and Tobago.

The competition brings together women of Indian origin from different countries and has developed over more than three decades into an international platform for the Indian diaspora.

This year's event marked its 33rd anniversary, with Trinidad and Tobago serving as host for contestants and organisers from across the global Indian community.

The three principal winners — Pysadee, Manginani and Jairam — represented three different countries and generations of the Indian diaspora.

Hosted at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Trinidad and Tobago, the event stood out from traditional beauty contests by emphasising Indian culture, traditions, performing arts, and values.

--IANS

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