US uncovers $490 million in tax fraud cases

Washington, Oct 15 (IANS) The United States has announced a nationwide crackdown on tax fraud involving 76 defendants and more than $490 million in estimated losses to the federal government, as prosecutors intensify action against schemes involving fraudulent tax refunds, unpaid employment taxes and other financial offences.

The Justice Department said Wednesday that 35 US Attorneys' Offices participated in the enforcement initiative alongside its National Fraud Enforcement Division and the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation division.

The operation, described as the department's first National Tax Enforcement Surge, brought together federal prosecutors and investigators across the country over approximately six weeks.

Authorities said the coordinated effort resulted in new criminal charges against 31 defendants and additional enforcement actions involving 45 others.

The alleged and proven offences covered by the operation involved more than $490 million in estimated intended losses to the federal government.

"Every dollar stolen through tax fraud is a dollar taken from the American people," Attorney General Todd Blanche said in announcing the results.

"What we uncovered during this concentrated surge is only the tip of the iceberg," he added.

Blanche said the Justice Department would continue expanding investigations into schemes designed to evade accountability and obtain money unlawfully from federal programmes.

According to the department, prosecutors brought 23 actions involving new charges against 31 defendants, with estimated intended losses exceeding $350 million.

Another 39 enforcement actions, including trials, guilty pleas and sentencings, involved 45 defendants and nearly $140 million in estimated intended losses.

The figures represent a combination of alleged offences and cases in which criminal responsibility has already been established. They should not be interpreted as money recovered by the government.

Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald, who heads the National Fraud Enforcement Division, said the initiative demonstrated the government's determination to pursue financial crimes affecting taxpayers.

"Over six weeks, the Fraud Division's Tax Section, 35 U.S. Attorneys' Offices, and IRS Criminal Investigation took action against over 70 defendants who sought more than $490 million from the Treasury," McDonald said.

The enforcement operation included cases involving false tax returns, fraudulent refund claims, employment tax violations and other alleged attempts to obtain money from the federal government.

In Maryland, federal prosecutors announced an indictment against a man accused of failing to account for and pay employment taxes and failing to file required tax returns.

Authorities said the defendant faces potential imprisonment if convicted, although the charges remain allegations and no determination of guilt has been made.

In Arizona, prosecutors highlighted a case involving a businessman accused of improperly claiming more than $1.6 million in pandemic-related employment tax credits.

The indictment alleges that he submitted fraudulent quarterly tax returns for businesses that had no qualifying employees during the relevant period.

The Arizona announcement also cited the conviction of a tax preparer in a separate case involving false returns and an estimated $900,000 loss to the government.

In Kansas, federal prosecutors reported that a Missouri businessman had been sentenced to 51 months in prison for failing to pay employment taxes, causing losses exceeding $1.5 million.

The cases illustrate the range of enforcement actions included in the national initiative, from newly filed indictments to completed criminal proceedings.

IRS Criminal Investigation chief Jarod Koopman said the operation demonstrated that criminal tax enforcement remained a federal priority.

He warned that businesses and individuals deliberately evading tax obligations would face investigation and prosecution.

The Justice Department said the coordinated action was intended to strengthen enforcement against financial fraud and protect the integrity of the federal tax system.

--IANS

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