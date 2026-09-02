US Treasury Secy defends decision to invite Russian Finance Minister to G20

Asheville, Sep 2 (IANS) US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has defended the decision to invite Russia’s finance minister Anton Siluanov to the G20 meeting in Asheville, saying dialogue with Moscow was necessary to help resolve the war in Ukraine.

Bessent acknowledged that the Russian minister’s presence had caused unease among some European countries. But he said the participation had not disrupted the work of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

“I would point out that we had 19 out of 20 countries agree, so that there has been no impact,” Bessent told reporters after the two-day meeting.

The Treasury Secretary linked the invitation to President Donald Trump’s preference for maintaining communication with other governments, including adversaries.

“As President Trump says, he likes to get along with everyone,” Bessent said.

He argued that the Ukraine conflict could not be settled without direct engagement between the parties and other countries involved in efforts to end the fighting.

“This horrible conflict between Russia and Ukraine, if the sides don’t talk, if we are not engaged, then how can it be solved?” he said.

Bessent said he understood the objections raised by some European partners but maintained that excluding Russia would make an eventual settlement more difficult.

“I know that some Europeans had a sour taste, but I think it’s very important to engage,” he said.

“Otherwise, if both fighters go in a corner, then there will never be a resolution to this horrible conflict,” he added.

Bessent also stressed that the Russian finance minister he met in Asheville was not under US sanctions.

“I will point out that the finance minister who I met with is unsanctioned,” he said.

The Russian delegation participated as the G20 discussed economic growth, disruptions to energy trade, sovereign debt, financial regulation and global economic imbalances.

The meeting’s chair’s statement said the world economy had remained resilient despite multiple shocks, including continuing wars and conflicts. It said the resolution of those conflicts was essential to sustaining durable growth.

The document also stressed the importance of keeping major energy, food, fertiliser and critical mineral supply chains operating smoothly. It said free, safe and predictable navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and other international waterways was vital to global growth.

Bessent said the broad support secured for the statement demonstrated that Russia’s attendance had not prevented progress on the meeting’s economic agenda. China was the only G20 member present that did not agree to the full document.

The Treasury secretary did not announce any change in US sanctions policy towards Russia. His remarks instead focused on the need to keep diplomatic channels open while efforts continued to end the conflict.

Russia has remained a member of the G20 throughout the Ukraine war, although its participation has repeatedly exposed divisions within the group. Western governments have imposed extensive sanctions on Russian institutions, officials and industries, while several other G20 members have maintained economic and diplomatic relations with Moscow.

The G20 was created as a forum for cooperation among major developed and emerging economies. Unlike the Group of Seven, it includes Russia, China, India and several other countries that have taken differing positions on the Ukraine conflict, making consensus on geopolitical questions particularly difficult.

--IANS

lkj/sd/