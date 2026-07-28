US strikes deals to boost missile output

Washington, July 28 (IANS) The US Department of War has signed two seven-year framework agreements with L3Harris and Lockheed Martin to expand production capacity for key components used in the PAC-3 MSE interceptor and the THAAD missile defence system.

The agreements are aimed at increasing the production of propulsion and control systems that allow the interceptors to reach and destroy ballistic and cruise missile threats.

“Rebuilding the Arsenal of Freedom requires moving with speed and precision to scale the production of critical munitions,” said Michael P. Duffey, Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment.

“Today’s agreements with L3Harris are a decisive win for the Warfighter, underscoring our commitment to sending clear demand signals to the entire supply chain,” he said.

Under the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement agreement, L3Harris will accelerate production of its advanced two-pulse solid rocket motor, Attitude Control Motors and Lethality Enhancer.

The components give the PAC-3 MSE the speed, range and manoeuvrability needed to intercept advanced tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and enemy aircraft.

The second agreement covers propulsion for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, interceptor. It was signed by the Department of War, L3Harris and Lockheed Martin.

It will expand manufacturing of two critical components: the solid rocket boost motor that launches the interceptor and the Liquid Divert and Attitude Control System, known as LDACS.

The LDACS provides the interceptor with in-flight manoeuvrability. This allows it to engage and neutralise ballistic missile threats both inside and outside the Earth’s atmosphere.

The department did not disclose the financial value of the agreements or set annual production targets in its announcement. It described them as part of a wider effort to provide defence manufacturers and their suppliers with stable, long-term demand.

The latest action follows a series of PAC-3 MSE framework agreements with prime contractor Lockheed Martin, seeker manufacturer Boeing and multi-component supplier Honeywell.

The department said the agreements were a direct result of its Acquisition Transformation Strategy. The initiative seeks to cut bureaucratic delays and allow officials to work directly with suppliers at every level of the defence industrial base.

It said the strategy was intended to place the US defence acquisition system on a wartime footing. Long-term demand commitments, it added, would help build a more robust, resilient and responsive production base.

The PAC-3 MSE is an advanced interceptor within the Patriot air and missile defence system. It is designed to destroy incoming threats through direct impact and is used against tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft.

--IANS

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