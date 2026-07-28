Iran funds will cover ship damage: Trump

Washington, July 28 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has said Iranian funds controlled by Washington will be used to compensate for damage caused to ships in the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict.

Trump made the announcement while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday. He rejected the suggestion that the United States would use its own funds to reimburse shipping companies.

“No. No. We're going to use Iran's money to pay for the damage they did,” Trump said when asked whether the US would pay the companies directly.

“In other words, Iran money that we control will be used to pay for damages. Sound good? Not bad, right? You should be rewarded,” he added.

Trump did not explain how much Iranian money was under US control, which shipping companies would qualify or how compensation would be distributed.

The president said conditions in the Strait of Hormuz had improved after US military operations against Iran. He also said Washington and Tehran were engaged in talks.

“Their whole shoreline is wiped out. The strait is in very good shape now, and we're talking right now,” Trump said.

He said Iran had sought a pause in attacks as negotiations continued and suggested that the United States could resume military action if no agreement was reached.

“I think there's a good chance that something could happen. And if it does, good. If it doesn't, we go back to doing what we were doing two days ago,” Trump said.

The president claimed Iran had requested a meeting through intermediaries and through direct communication after coming under heavy US military pressure.

“They want to meet and we're meeting. We'll see what happens. There's a chance we could make a deal,” Trump said. “Without what we did, they wouldn't even be talking to us.”

Trump also compared his approach towards Iran with US actions involving Venezuela. He said money received from Venezuela had covered Washington’s costs and predicted a similar outcome with Iran.

“We paid for that war many times over, and that will happen with Iran also,” Trump said.

Asked where money received from Venezuela was going, Trump said it was being used for “running the country” and could be directed towards the military with congressional approval.

The Strait of Hormuz links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is a critical route for oil and liquefied natural gas exports from Gulf producers to global markets, including energy-importing countries such as India.

--IANS

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