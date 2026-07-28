US Senator seeks scrutiny of China funds at US universities

Washington, July 28 (IANS) A Republican senator has called for greater scrutiny of Chinese investment in American universities, warning that undisclosed financial ties with sanctioned entities could undermine US innovation and national security.

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas made the request in a letter to Education Secretary Linda McMahon on Monday. He said millions of dollars in transactions involving Chinese entities may not have been reported because they fell below the federal disclosure threshold.

“I write to express concern about sanctioned Chinese entities investments in American universities. These investments allow China to advance their interests, while undermining American innovation and our national security,” Cotton wrote.

The senator cited data from an online portal launched by the US Department of Education on January 2. The portal provides aggregate, institution-level information about foreign donations received by American universities.

Cotton said federally funded universities had accepted more than $6.8 billion from China as of January 31. That included more than $300 million from sanctioned entities, according to his letter.

He singled out Harvard University, saying it had received more than $630 million from Chinese entities.

“This includes roughly $418,000 from organizations participating in foreign talent programs and nearly $420,000 from entities allegedly supporting unauthorized military advancements,” Cotton wrote.

Cotton praised the Education Department’s efforts to improve transparency. He cited action taken against universities that failed to comply with financial reporting requirements.

But the senator said existing rules could allow smaller transactions to escape public disclosure.

“Federally funded universities are not required to disclose transactions from a single foreign source that are less than $250,000 in a single year. I remain concerned that millions in additional transactions with sanctioned Chinese entities may not have been reported,” he wrote.

“Therefore, I encourage additional scrutiny of financial ties between American universities and Communist China.”

The letter did not identify other universities or detail the steps Cotton wants the department to take. It also did not accuse Harvard or any other institution of breaking US law.

Cotton’s request adds to growing scrutiny in Washington of foreign funding for universities, particularly money linked to China. US lawmakers have increasingly treated academic research and access to advanced technology as national security issues.

American universities that receive federal financial assistance have long faced requirements to disclose certain foreign gifts and contracts. The rules are intended to give the government and the public greater visibility into overseas funding received by higher education institutions.

--IANS

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