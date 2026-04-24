US sends envoys to hear Iran out in Pakistan​

Washington, April 24 (IANS) The United States President Donald Trump will dispatch special envoys to Pakistan to engage with Iran, following what White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described as signs of progress, even as she highlighted diplomatic gains in the Middle East.​

Leavitt said the president has “decided to dispatch special Envoy Woff and Jared Kushner back to Islamabad,” adding that “the Iranians wanna talk, they wanna talk in person.”​

“So Steve and Jared will be heading to Pakistan tomorrow to hear the Iranians out,” she said, noting that the president remains “always willing to give diplomacy a chance.”​

The administration has “seen some progress from the Iranian side in the last couple of days,” Leavitt said, but did not confirm whether Tehran had presented a unified proposal ahead of the talks.​

Senior leadership in Washington, including the president, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will remain in the United States awaiting updates. The vice president is “on standby and will be willing to dispatch to Pakistan if we feel it’s a necessary use of this time,” she added.​

The remarks come amid wider diplomatic activity. Leavitt confirmed an extension of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, calling it “another win for the world for the United States” and “evidence of President Trump and his team doing a tremendous job at negotiating for peace all across the globe.”​

“We’re very grateful to both Israel and Lebanon for choosing to work together and continuing these conversations,” she said, expressing hope that leaders of both countries could eventually be hosted in Washington.​

On economic oversight, Leavitt said an investigation into the Federal Reserve’s financial management has been shifted but not dropped. “The investigation still continues. It’s just under a different authority,” she said, referring to its transfer to the Inspector General.

--IANS

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