US sends emergency aid, disaster response advisor to Nepal

Washington, Aug 27 (IANS) The United States is deploying a disaster response advisor to Nepal and providing $500,000 in emergency assistance after devastating flash floods in the country’s Rasuwa district killed several people and caused widespread destruction.

The State Department announced the assistance on Wednesday (local time) as the United Nations mobilised supplies and personnel to support Nepal’s government-led response.

“The United States extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the devastating flash floods in the Rasuwa district of Nepal,” the State Department said. “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this disaster.”

The department said it was closely monitoring conditions in the flood-hit region. The disaster response adviser will support relief operations on the ground.

The $500,000 assistance will be provided through the State Department’s global award with Catholic Relief Services.

The funding will support emergency shelter and the distribution of relief supplies. It will also help provide water, sanitation and hygiene assistance to communities affected by the flooding.

The US Embassy in Kathmandu is working with local authorities to locate and assist American citizens in the affected areas, the department said.

Americans in the affected areas have also been advised to monitor local news and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, meanwhile, expressed sorrow over severe flooding in Nepal and China, where the disaster has killed people, left others missing and caused extensive damage.

“The Secretary-General is saddened by the severe flooding in Nepal and China, which has claimed many lives, left people missing and caused widespread destruction,” his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement issued in New York.

“He extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured. He expresses his solidarity with all those affected,” the statement said.

The United Nations is assisting the Nepal government as authorities assess the scale of the disaster and deliver urgent relief.

UN teams and humanitarian partners are mobilising personnel and supplies for communities hit by the floods, according to the statement.

“The Secretary-General commends the emergency responders working to save lives and reiterates the United Nations’ readiness to provide further support,” Dujarric said.

The US and UN announcements placed immediate attention on shelter, basic relief materials, safe water, sanitation and hygiene. The response also includes assessments to establish the extent of the damage and determine what further assistance affected communities require.

Nepal is highly vulnerable to floods and landslides during the annual monsoon season.

--IANS

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