Lily Collins bids adieu to her ‘Emily in Paris’ character as the show presses button with final season

Los Angeles, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Lily Collins has bid an emotional farewell to his iconic character of Emily Cooper from the streaming show ‘Emily in Paris’.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of BTS pictures from the sets of the show. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she spoke about the curtains falling on the show.

She wrote, “My last day on set as Emily… I’m speechless. It’s impossible to find the words for what this journey has meant to me. For so many years, Emily has been a part of my life, and through every season, she’s continued to surprise me, inspire me, and challenge me. Thank you, Darren Star, for dreaming up this endlessly optimistic American girl in Paris who finds herself constantly outside of her comfort zone, learning to trust herself while leaning on others as she navigates her new life. I’m so grateful you trusted me to bring her to life”.

She further mentioned, “Thank you to our unparalleled crew, our writers, our directors, and of course our incredible cast who is now family and who I cannot imagine this without. You have made Emily, Emily. You made this world feel like home. And merci to all of you who have been supporting us over these past 7 years and 6 seasons, keeping us inspired to dream bigger along our epic adventure”.

“I will carry this chapter with me forever. Saying goodbye feels completely surreal and bittersweet, but mostly, I feel so incredibly proud and grateful that I got to be her. And be part of something so joyful. This has forever changed me. Au revoir, Emily Cooper”, she added.

‘Emily in Paris’ is a popular Netflix romantic comedy-drama created by Darren Star, who is known for the iconic show ‘Sex and the City’. The show starred Lily Collins in the titular role of Emily Cooper. The series follows an ambitious American marketing executive who moves to Paris after landing a job at a French luxury marketing firm.

The show explores her professional challenges, romantic entanglements and cultural clashes as she navigates life in the French capital.

The series blends romance, workplace drama and lighthearted comedy, making it a popular comfort watch.

--IANS

aa/