Russia summons Britain’s charge d'affaires over supply of UAVs to Ukraine

Moscow, Sep 18 (IANS) Britain’s charge d'affaires in Russia, Danae Dholakia, was summoned by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday over the increase in the supply of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and other weapons systems to Ukraine.

“It was stated that the United Kingdom’s policy of confrontation on the Ukrainian track is obviously aimed at drawing out and escalating the armed conflict and is delaying the possibility of a political settlement. It was pointed out that substantial supplies of long-range offensive weapons place London ​in the position of an accomplice ​to the bloody atrocities committed by the Kyiv regime, which can only be characterised as ​terrorism and war crimes,” said a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to the statement, the British side was presented with a list of international obligations it violates by providing support to Kyiv and was informed of the comprehensive risks associated with its ‘destructive actions,’ as well as the futility of these efforts against the ‘superiority’ of the Armed Forces of Russia.

It noted that the Russian forces maintain strategic initiative in the zone of the special military operation.

“It was emphasised that in light of the United Kingdom’s policy, the Russian side reserves the right to take necessary retaliatory measures as part of the exercise of the right to self-defence. It was confirmed that any British facilities in Ukraine that are used to strike the Russian territory shall be considered a legitimate target. It was stressed that full responsibility for any possible further adverse development of the situation lies with London,” stated the Ministry.

According to the statement, the British side was also requested to abandon its current line of escalation and bring its actions in line with relevant international obligations.

–IANS

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