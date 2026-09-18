September 19, 2026 12:18 AM हिंदी

Miley Cyrus is worried about post marriage ‘icks’ with Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus is worried about post marriage ‘icks’ with Maxx Morando

Los Angeles, Sep 18 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus seems to be getting cold feet ahead of her marriage to Maxx Morando. The singer has shared that she is worried she'll "get the ick" after marrying him.

The 33-year-old singer got engaged to the Liily drummer in 2025 after 6 years of dating. However, there's one concern she has about their relationship once they do tie the knot.

She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music, "We've been together six years, and I've never gotten the ick. All of a sudden I got in my head, I was like, ‘Oh my God, we’re about to get married. What if I get the ick?' I asked him, 'What happens if you get the ick once you’re married?' He’s like, 'You deal with it and you move on and you don’t be a baby. The ick is for when you’re in fifth grade’”.

It wasn't long after that conversation that Maxx, 27, did something that really irked the Wrecking Ball hitmaker.

She said, “He something that icked me for a minute. I was like, 'Don't ever do that again. It gave me the ick’”.

The singer shared that it’s not just her partner but she's got her own frustrating behaviours. The Flowers singer noted if she's not in charge, she can get "really stinky about it".

Revealing what gets under Maxx's skin, Miley added, "He said, 'When you're a brat', which is so true. I'm so icky when I'm a brat”.

However, the traits they love about each other are much more important.

"What I also love is I’m not totally the boss in our house. It's like a sense of relief that I can actually soften into, because he’s going to watch this and be like, 'You’re not the boss. We’re both the boss’”, she added.

--IANS

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