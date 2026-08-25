US Senator calls for Congressional action over reports of Nvidia chips powering Russian drones

Washington, Aug 25 (IANS) US Senator Elizabeth Warren called for congressional action following reports that artificial intelligence computers made by Nvidia may be powering Russian drones used in Ukraine.

The Massachusetts Democrat said the allegations raised questions about whether the American chipmaker was doing enough to prevent its advanced technology from reaching US adversaries.

The drones reportedly killed three civilians in Ukraine on July 6, according to a statement released by the Democratic staff of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee.

“These allegations raise serious questions about whether NVIDIA is taking necessary steps to ensure its technology does not end up in the hands of adversaries,” Warren said.

Warren, the ranking Democrat on the banking committee, called on Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang to testify before Congress about how the company monitors the destination and use of its products.

“If Jensen Huang has time to attend a $1 million-a-head dinner at Mar-a-Lago and fly across the world to meet with President Xi Jinping, he can find time to testify in front of Congress about reports that NVIDIA technology is powering Russia’s war machine,” she said.

Warren did not identify the Nvidia computer systems allegedly used in the Russian drones or describe how they may have reached Russia. The statement also did not provide details about the reports on which the allegation was based.

Nvidia’s response to the allegations was not included in the committee statement.

The senator said the reports underlined the need for Congress to strengthen controls intended to stop sensitive American technology from being acquired or used by foreign adversaries.

“And Congress needs to act now to pass bipartisan bills that will make sure our most advanced technologies are not being used to compromise our national security,” Warren said.

The allegation adds to congressional concern about the possible diversion of advanced American technology through intermediaries or third countries, despite restrictions on direct exports to Russia.

Artificial intelligence computers and advanced processors can be used for several military purposes, including autonomous navigation, image recognition, target identification and the rapid processing of information collected by unmanned aerial systems.

Warren has repeatedly pressed the US government and major technology companies over the military use of artificial intelligence. In July, she sought information from the Defence Department and eight technology companies, including Nvidia, about contracts to deploy artificial intelligence technology on classified military networks.

She said then that the government had provided little information about the safeguards governing the use of such systems, including protections against civilian harm, unlawful surveillance and the misuse of autonomous weapons.

--IANS

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