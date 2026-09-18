US secures American’s release in Myanmar

Washington, Sep 18 (IANS) A US delegation secured the release of detained American citizen Adam Castillo during meetings with officials in Myanmar’s capital, Naypyitaw, a State Department spokesperson said.

The delegation visited Naypyitaw during the week of September 15.

“In those engagements, the US delegation secured the release of a detained US citizen Adam Castillo,” the spokesperson said in comments provided on background.

The account did not specify why Castillo had been detained, how long he had been held or the circumstances surrounding his release. It also did not identify the US officials who travelled to Naypyitaw or the Burmese officials they met.

The spokesperson described the visit as part of Washington’s efforts to address matters affecting American interests through direct engagement.

“The United States engages with all groups in Burma to advance US interests,” the spokesperson said.

Washington has maintained a diplomatic presence in Burma since 1947 and regularly engages with authorities in Naypyitaw on issues affecting US interests, the spokesperson added.

Alongside that engagement, the United States said it continued to press for an end to violence, humanitarian access and the release of political prisoners.

“Throughout our engagements with authorities in Naypyitaw, the United States has and will continue to raise the need to cease violence, allow humanitarian access, and release political prisoners as part of efforts to bring about conditions for durable peace,” the spokesperson said.

The statement did not detail any response from the Burmese officials to those demands. Castillo was the only detained person identified in the account, which provided no information about the release of political prisoners.

--IANS

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