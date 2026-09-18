Aman Pant says PM Modi’s encouragement gives artists confidence: Their voices reach people

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Music composer Aman Pant, whose special song ‘Ashirwad Ka Diya’ was shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media on his 76th birthday, bas been over the moon ever since then.

Expressing his joy, the composer in an exclusive conversation with IANS, stated that such recognition from the country’s Prime Minister can give an artist immense confidence.

Pant spoke about Modi’s interaction with and encouragement of artists, saying it helps their work reach audiences that they may otherwise find difficult to reach.

“If you see, in the last few days, many artists have come forward and Modi ji has been encouraging artists a lot. I have seen that Modi ji has already put songs of many artists and shared them and such things have happened,” he said.

“So, I feel that the confidence of the artists also increases a lot. If the Prime Minister of a country shares your song, it has to be a big deal,” he added.

Aman said artists are ordinary people and noted that the Prime Minister’s engagement with their creative work can help their voices reach a larger audience.

“An artist is an ordinary man, an ordinary artist, an ordinary man of the country. So, you see that the Prime Minister is also associated with an ordinary man, it has to be a big deal,” he said.

He added, “I felt that Modi ji is encouraging such artists and from different levels, artists also come forward. Their voices reach people, people whose voices may never reach,” he said.

Aman also spoke about how Modi’s work ethic and energy have personally inspired him.

“I always think one thing. Inspiration is there. I always think that how can a person do so much work? We often get tired of whatever work we do and we say that we are very busy, we have a lot of work,” Pant said.

“My wife always tells me this thing. She always gives example of Modi ji. That he is running the country till morning and evening. And you get tired of these small things,” he added.

“So, it inspires me that the way he is always on the go. His energy levels are amazing. And I feel that he excites me a lot, that energy level. He also has the energy level of a youngster,” he said.

The composer added, “You will see that every age group person also connects with him because his energy levels are like that,” Pant said.

The conversation came after Aman Pant’s ‘Ashirwad Ka Diya’, sung by Sneha Shankar, was released as a musical tribute to Modi on his birthday. The song was dedicated to Modi to mark his 76th birthday as well as 25 years of his public life.

The Prime Minister, to Aman’s sheer surprise, reposted the video on his social media account and described ‘Ashirwad Ka Diya’ as a special expression of affection.

“Some gestures remain very special! #AshirwadKaDiya is one such expression of affection that has deeply touched me. Every blessing strengthens my resolve to serve our beloved Bharat with even greater devotion,” read the caption by Narendra Modi.

–IANS

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