US, Lithuania sign critical minerals pact

Washington, Sep 18 (IANS) The United States and Lithuania signed a critical minerals framework, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio announcing plans to identify priority projects jointly and mobilise government and private sector financing within six months.

Rubio and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys signed the memorandum of understanding at the State Department’s Colin L. Powell Treaty Room in Washington. Both ministers presented the agreement as a step towards stronger supply chains and closer economic security cooperation.

Rubio’s six-month timetable concerned identifying projects and mobilising financing; he did not announce a deadline for completing facilities.

“I’m excited to sign this framework, which highlights the strong cooperation and partnership between the United States and Lithuania,” Rubio said.

He linked reliable mineral supplies and processing capacity to both economic activity and defence needs. He also welcomed Lithuania’s approaching presidency of the Council of the European Union, saying the country placed a priority on economic security.

“It’s essential to the economy; it’s essential to our defenses as well,” Rubio said of critical minerals supply and processing.

Rubio described Lithuania as a global leader in photonics and referred to investment screening that protects the sector. His remarks placed the minerals agreement within a broader discussion of technology, investment and national security.

The financing effort would involve both governments and private businesses. Rubio said the two countries would jointly identify priority projects as part of the framework and bring public and private resources into the effort within six months.

Budrys said economic security ranked immediately after hard security among his government’s foreign policy priorities. He described partnership with Washington as central to Lithuania’s efforts to build stronger and more resilient supply chains.

“And we are very practical in this approach,” Budrys said.

He said businesses were looking forward to the initiative and expressed hope that it would produce major projects delivering security and prosperity for both countries. He did not name participating companies or describe proposed investments.

Separately, the State Department reported another discussion on economic and security cooperation in Washington. Rubio met Costa Rican Foreign Minister Manuel Tovar on Wednesday, according to a readout issued on Thursday.

Spokesman Tommy Pigott said Rubio thanked Tovar for Costa Rica’s continued efforts to deepen economic ties with the United States, including engagement on trade matters.

Rubio also welcomed Costa Rica’s role in regional security and sovereignty initiatives. The readout identified Costa Rica as a founding member of the Shield of the Americas and the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition, and as a member of Pax Silica.

The secretary reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to its longstanding friendship with Costa Rica and to continued cooperation, the department said. The readout did not announce a new trade agreement, investment package or security commitment.

--IANS

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