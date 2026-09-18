‘Pretend I’m on ballot’: Trump urges voters

Washington, Sep 18 (IANS) US President Donald Trump urged Virginia voters to treat November’s congressional elections as if he were on the ballot, warning that Democratic victories would threaten his administration’s agenda as he endorsed three Republican lawmakers seeking re-election.

Speaking at a virtual tele-rally, Trump backed Representatives Rob Wittman, Jen Kiggans and John McGuire. He repeatedly asked supporters to turn out on November 3, making his own political record central to his appeal.

“And you have to do one favor for me, pretend that I'm on the ballot,” Trump said.

“Because when I've been on the ballot, which has been three times, we've gotten tremendous turnout. And when I'm not, we don't get the same turnout.”

The president framed the contests as a test of whether Republicans could preserve their tax and spending priorities. He credited the three lawmakers with supporting legislation he called the “Great Big, Beautiful Bill”.

Trump highlighted what he described as tax relief on tips, overtime and Social Security. He asserted that Democrats would terminate those benefits and pursue tax increases. The transcript provided no Democratic response to those claims.

“So, uh, we worked and we got all of these things for you, and we're gonna keep them for you,” he said.

Trump devoted separate portions of the call to each lawmaker, linking their congressional records to military spending, border enforcement, lower taxes and support for veterans.

He praised Wittman, who represents Virginia’s 1st Congressional District, for his work as vice-chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. Trump said Wittman had helped secure military investment and supported the administration’s tax legislation.

He also credited Wittman with voting for the Save America Act and said his administration would continue pushing for its passage.

Turning to Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, Trump described Kiggans as a former Navy helicopter pilot and praised her economic record.

He said she had voted to ban insider trading by members of Congress, adding that he would support such a prohibition. He urged voters to return her to Congress.

Trump then praised McGuire, a former Navy SEAL representing Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. He described him as a reliable supporter of border restrictions, lower taxes, fewer regulations, military strength and veterans.

“And I must tell you that all three have exactly those same qualities,” Trump said.

The president also attacked the lawmakers’ Democratic opponents, naming Shannon Taylor, Elaine Luria and Tom Perriello. His remarks included allegations about their positions on policing, congressional trading and immigration. The supplied material contained no responses from the three Democrats.

Trump returned repeatedly to turnout, telling listeners that the three Republicans had his endorsement and promising further campaign support.

“They will never, ever let you down,” Trump said.

He urged supporters to vote on election day or take advantage of early voting, concluding that November 3 would be “a very big day for America”.

--IANS

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