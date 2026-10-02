Nyrraa M Banerji says ‘Khwab’ allowed her to step beyond acting, connect through her voice

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Actress Nyrraa M Banerji, who has released her 2nd song as a singer, has said that the song ‘Khwab’ has allowed her to step beyond acting and connect with emotions through her voice.

The track features in singer and composer Shariq Shez’s latest EP and marks another exciting musical milestone for Nyrraa.

Talking about the song, Nyrraa said, “Music has always been a very special form of expression for me, and with every song, I’m discovering a new side of myself as an artist. ‘KHWAB’ is particularly close to my heart because it allowed me to step beyond acting and connect with emotions through my voice”.

She further mentioned, “I’m grateful to Shariq Shez and the entire team for giving me the opportunity to be part of this beautiful musical journey, and I hope listeners feel the same emotions that we poured into the song”.

With ‘Khwab’, the actress continues to explore her creative side beyond acting, adding another dimension to her artistic repertoire. Her 2nd singing venture reflects her growing interest in music and her willingness to experiment with different forms of artistic expression.

The song brings together Nyrraa M Banerji and Shariq Shez as vocalists, with Shariq Shez also composing the music. The lyrics for the track have been furnished by Rohit Gokul Purohit and produced by Creative Corona.

The song takes listeners on an emotional musical journey, bringing together soulful vocals and evocative storytelling. For Nyrraa, the release is particularly special as she continues to build her identity as a singer while embracing new creative opportunities.

The song has been released under the label of Loudbee Music.

--IANS

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