Washington, Nov 24 (IANS) The United States and Qatar signed a critical minerals framework and backed freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, expanding their economic and security partnership as Doha continues efforts to bridge differences between Washington and Tehran.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani led the eighth US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue in Washington.

“Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to upholding freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz,” the governments said in a joint statement.

“They stressed that safe and unimpeded passage through this vital waterway is essential to regional security, reliable energy supplies, and global economic stability.”

The minerals framework aims to align the countries’ strategies for diversifying supply chains and making them more resilient. The statement did not include the framework’s text, identify individual projects or announce a funding commitment for it.

The US Energy Information Administration estimates that about a fifth of global LNG trade passed through Hormuz in 2024, primarily from Qatar. China, India and South Korea together received 52 per cent of the LNG moving through the strait that year.

Rubio thanked Qatar’s leadership for its international mediation efforts.

A separate State Department readout said he stressed close coordination to deter threats and promote stability across the Middle East.

Doha has given a more detailed account of its diplomatic role. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said on November 17 that Qatar’s efforts to narrow differences between the United States and Iran were continuing.

He said representatives were meeting periodically to discuss proposals and warned that escalation in the Gulf threatened navigation, the global economy and the prospects for an agreement.

Monday’s dialogue also covered cooperation in advanced computing, digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, energy and critical minerals.

Washington welcomed Qatar’s participation in Pax Silica, an initiative focused on technology and supply-chain security.

On defence, the governments reviewed progress under an existing $38 billion statement of intent and discussed potential investments in munitions and equipment that would help their armed forces operate together.

Both sides highlighted the Golden Pass LNG project as part of their energy cooperation.

Iran, Gaza, Syria, Lebanon and Afghanistan were among the regional issues discussed. The governments also reviewed cooperation against terrorism, money laundering and transnational organised crime.

Further discussions on defence, security, counterterrorism, law enforcement and cultural ties will continue into early 2027, the joint statement said.

--IANS

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