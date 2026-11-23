Centurion, Nov 24 (IANS) South Africa's pace attack ran through Bangladesh's batting line-up, dismissing the visitors for just 91 on the opening day of the Centurion Test at SuperSport Park, before the hosts strengthened their position with a commanding batting display to reach 88/1 at stumps.

It was the first time a team had been bowled out for a double-digit total at SuperSport Park, as Bangladesh struggled to cope with South Africa's pace and movement. Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada claimed three wickets apiece, while Anrich Nortje picked up two wickets in his second over. Simon Harmer accounted for the other wicket.

South Africa lost Aiden Markram late in the day but remained firmly in control, with Marques Ackerman unbeaten on 46 off seven fours and Zubayr Hamza batting on 9. Markram and Ackerman had given the hosts a rapid start before Ebadot Hossain broke the opening stand.

The pair could, however, have been separated much earlier had Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto opted for a review in the third over. Taskin Ahmed struck Ackerman on the pads, and replays showed that the ball had pitched in line and would have hit the stumps.

In the previous over, Shoriful Islam had successfully overturned an lbw decision.

Ebadot eventually dismissed Markram, who edged an attempted pull shot onto his bat and the ball carried to wicketkeeper Litton Das, who took a superb diving catch forward. Markram made 21 off 23 balls, including five fours.

Bangladesh also missed an opportunity to remove Hamza soon after, with Towhid Hridoy dropping a straightforward catch at slip in the 11th over. Hamza had edged Khaled Ahmed but was given a reprieve, having been on 2 at the time.

Play began at 1.40pm, nearly four hours after the scheduled start because of rain, with South Africa opting to field. Bangladesh's innings got off to a poor start when Tanzid Hasan edged Jansen to Wiaan Mulder at first slip in the fast bowler's first over. Tanzid attempted to force an away-going delivery early in his innings but departed for 3 hn

Mahfijul Islam and Mominul Haque offered some resistance, staying together for almost an hour after the early breakthrough. Mahfijul struck his first boundary with a drive down the ground but continued to struggle against the pace attack, often playing and missing or being late on his shots.

Nortje ended the partnership with a superb delivery that moved away late, struck Mahfijul on the pad and went on to hit the stumps. Mahfijul, who had struggled on his Test debut in Johannesburg, nevertheless finished as Bangladesh's top scorer with 23.

Najmul was dismissed off the very next ball, bowled by another Nortje delivery that seamed away from the Bangladesh captain and left him bemused. Mominul followed soon after, inside-edging a Mulder delivery onto his stumps.

Mominul had just begun to settle in with two boundaries when Mulder got one to rear into him, although leaving the delivery alone appeared to be a better option. Litton suffered a similar fate, chasing a wide delivery from Jansen and edging it to Hamza at gully, who took a good diving catch to his left. It was Jansen's second wicket.

Hridoy's dismissal came off the final ball of the first session. Having struck Harmer for a six and a four in the same over, he charged at the spinner again, only to offer a thin edge that was caught by Markram at slip. Hridoy departed for 19.

After the tea break, Rabada struck three times in as many consecutive overs, removing Shoriful Islam, Jaker Ali and Taskin Ahmed to leave Bangladesh on the brink of a collapse. Jansen then wrapped up the innings by dismissing Khaled Ahmed, who edged the ball to deep third, where Harmer took a comfortable catch.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 91, leaving South Africa with a strong response as they closed the opening day just three runs short of their opponents' total, with nine wickets still in hand.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh 91 all-out (Mahfijul Islam 23; Marco Jansen 3-17, Kagiso Rabada 3-23) lead South Africa 88/1 (Marques Ackerman 46*, Aiden Markram 21; Ebadot Hossain 1-19) by three runs.

--IANS

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