Los Angeles, Nov 24 (IANS) English actor Sir Idris Elba has shared that he is indebted to King Charles for helping to "shape" his life. The actor has revealed the monarch's charity The King's Trust, previously known as The Prince's Trust, put him on the path towards Hollywood success.

The actor shared that he received a $1,500 grant at the age of 16 which allowed the aspiring actor to train at the National Youth Theatre.

The actor has now filmed a Netflix documentary with King Charles called ‘TheTrust’ to mark the organisation's 50th anniversary and he opened up about how it changed the course of his life. The makers of the documentary recently released its trailer, and it shows the actor fondly remembering his early days in the world of acting.

He said in the film, “Can’t exactly remember how it all came together, but I do know this guy, the King, helped shape it. The King’s Trust is where it all begins. (Without The King's Trust) there is a world where my life would play out in an entirely different way”.

The Trust was set up by Charles, who was then Prince in 1976 using the $ 9643 severance pay from his stint in the Royal Navy to help disadvantaged young people achieve their dreams by providing grants for education and training.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Idris can be seen being knighted by Charles in June and the monarch being introduced to the actor's mother, Eve. They are also seen strolling together in the grounds of the royal Balmoral estate in Scotland.

The King said in the trailer, "Well, I’m very proud of you anyway, you know that”. The actor said, "Thank you very much”.

--IANS

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