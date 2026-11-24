Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) After days of speculation surrounding his relationship with Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra has finally broken his silence on their reported breakup.

In a video message on his social media account, Avinash took responsibility for playing a song during his DJ gig that led to several edits and interpretations on social media, saying he never intended to hurt Eisha, her family or her loved ones.

“Guys, it's been a long time since I have spoken to you. And I am here to put an end to it because it is required. I had played a song in my DJ gig which is gaining a lot of traction for wrong reason. A lot of edits are being made. And I know this is hurting Eisha the most. It's hurting her family. It's hurting her loved ones. And honestly, I didn't have any such intention. But whatever happened, I am sorry for that. And if there's anyone to blame, it's me.”

“It's my fault there too. And I am here just to apologize and say that please don't involve family and friends. Because this is not how it should be. And I request you guys to please end this here. No one should add on more to this because it's a matter of two people.”

Family and friends should not receive such messages and threats. They shouldn't. And obviously, I need to work on myself. I want to work on myself and fix myself because that is required. And once I am okay, then only I will be back. Till then, please all of you take care. And let's just put an end to it. Thank you.”

Avinash's statement comes amid the controversy that followed his DJ gig in Bengaluru, where he played the song Bewafa Hai Tu. The song soon began circulating on social media in the context of his reported bitter breakup with Eisha, with many edits suggesting that the song was directed at the actress. It also appeared to some that Avinash was indirectly putting the blame on Eisha and questioning her character.

The situation escalated when Bigg Boss 18 fame Rajat Dalal intervened on social media and lashed out at Avinash over the controversy involving Eisha. Rajat, who has been vocal in his support of Eisha, accused Avinash of wrongdoing and warned him that he could reveal alleged proof concerning the relationship.

Eisha's brother also stepped into the controversy, publicly confronting Avinash. Both Rajat and Isha's brother claimed that they had information that could expose Avinash and alleged that he had been unfaithful to the actress.

–IANS

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