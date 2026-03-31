US presses Iran with strikes, open to deal

Washington, March 31 (IANS) The United States on Tuesday said it is intensifying military strikes on Iran while pursuing active negotiations, as officials argued that battlefield pressure is forcing Tehran towards a deal.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth at a Pentagon news conference said talks with Iran were “very real… ongoing… active and… gaining strength”, even as US forces continued operations under “Operation Epic Fury”.

“We don’t want to have to do more militarily than we have to,” Hegseth said. “But… we’ll negotiate with bombs.”

Officials said the campaign has entered a decisive phase, with US firepower increasing while Iran’s capabilities are declining.

“American firepower is only increasing, Iran’s decreasing,” Hegseth said, adding that “the upcoming days will be decisive.”

According to the Pentagon, US forces have struck more than 11,000 targets over the past month, focusing on Iran’s missile systems, naval assets, and defence industrial base.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine said operations were being conducted “around the clock from air, land, sea, space and cyberspace”, targeting Iran’s ability to project power beyond its borders.

He said US forces carried out “200 dynamic strikes” in a single night, hitting mobile targets based on real-time intelligence.

Officials said Iranian missile and drone attacks have declined in recent days, with Hegseth describing the past 24 hours as seeing the “lowest number” since the conflict began.

US assessments indicate the campaign is affecting Iranian forces on the ground, leading to “widespread desertions, key personnel shortages, and causing frustrations amongst senior leaders”.

Hegseth said US strikes have also destroyed key command bunkers, forcing Iranian leaders to operate under increasingly constrained conditions.

At the strategic level, Washington signalled it is prepared to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open, while urging other countries to share responsibility.

“This is an international waterway… the world ought to pay attention,” Hegseth said, noting that the US has already taken steps to “set the conditions” for safe passage.

Officials declined to provide a timeline for the operation, saying they would not disclose specific objectives or end dates.

“We would never reveal precisely what it is because our goal is to finish those objectives,” Hegseth said.

He also refused to rule out any military options, including ground operations, stressing the need for unpredictability.

“You can’t fight and win a war if you tell your adversary what you are willing to do,” he said.

President Donald Trump has maintained that Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions, with Hegseth reiterating that “Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb… and they won’t”.

--IANS

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