Manoj Bajpayee strongly feels actors should nurture their curiosity

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee’s pursuit for excellence is driven by curiosity. The actor, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming period film ‘Governor’, spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and said that for actors, it’s imperative to be curious.

The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor feels that while actors don’t necessarily need to be an expert on everything, they should have a basic knowledge about everything. In a way, curiosity and information enhance an actor’s performance.

Manoj told IANS, “As an actor, you have to be curious. Curious about life, curious about anything that is happening in this world. Actors don't need to be experts at everything. But definitely, they should have basic information about all the aspects of the world and our society”.

His upcoming film ‘Governor’ is based on RBI Governor, S. Venkitaramanan, whose actions smoothened the impact of gargantuan economic change after the enforcement of the New Economic Policy.

While Manoj essays the titular role modelled after S. Venkitaramanan, he didn’t meet any official from the RBI given the central reserve bank operates under high secrecy and strict protocols.

Talking about the same, he said, “I have not gone inside the building of the RBI. I have not gone to meet any governor of the RBI. And rightly so, because they serve the most important sector of the nation. And they’re not easily accessible. The entire department is like that. We can't even go inside the department and take a picture of it. It is such a restrictive zone”.

“So, the things that were available to us at that time. I still take some of their pages with me. So that if I need the basic information to refer to it, I can do it. So that I don't have the wrong information”, he added.

‘Governor’ is presented by Sunshine Pictures, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar. It is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. With lyrics by Javed Akhtar, the music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi. ‘Governor’ is set to release on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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