US press freedom group calls on Yunus to release journalists imprisoned in B'desh

New York, Dec 9 (IANS) A US-based press freedom organisation has written to Bangladesh's interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, raising alarm over the imprisonment of four journalists on murder charges.

The letter is written ahead of International Human Rights Day, to be celebrated on Wednesday. The organisation said that the accusations against them lack credible evidence and appear to be in retaliation for their reporting and perceived political affiliations.

In its letter, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) stated that the families of the imprisoned journalists have described conditions at Kashimpur Prison in Gazipur district as deeply troubling and posing serious human rights concerns.

"They are being held in tiny 36-square-foot (3.34 square meters) cells with metal bars instead of doors, leaving them exposed to cold weather and mosquito infestations. They sleep on the concrete floor, without mattresses, and food supplied by the prison is insufficient and often inedible. Medical care is severely inadequate: the prison has no permanent doctor, routine tests are unobtainable, and prisoners receive no medication unless supplied by their families. Those with serious health conditions -- including cancer, diabetes, cardiac issues, and sleep apnea -- have gone months without treatment," the letter detailed.

The CPJ highlighted that since Yunus took office on August 8 last year, fresh murder charges have been brought against all four journalists, including Farzana Rupa, Shakil Ahmed, Mozammel Babu, and Shyamal Dutta, who remain in prison in Bangladesh.

The organisation alleged that these journalists have been repeatedly denied bail, while ZI Khan Panna, a lawyer representing some of the journalists, has also been targeted with a murder accusation.

"Freedom of speech and expression are protected under Article 39 of Bangladesh's constitution and in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which Bangladesh has acceded. The judiciary has also repeatedly recognised the critical role of an independent press in strengthening democratic institutions and accountability. Bangladesh authorities must uphold domestic and international human rights obligations," the CPJ stated.

The organisation called on Yunus to mark International Human Rights Day by taking steps to ensure that all journalists imprisoned in Bangladesh can return to their families and resume work.

"It is essential that all political parties respect journalists' right to report freely as the country prepares to vote in February next year," it noted.

--IANS

scor/sd/