Shahid Kapoor jumps 'on to the next set of lessons' after another year of 'trusting the process'

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor, Shahid Kapoor, who turned a year older on Wednesday, is excited to jump on to the next set of lessons of life as he looked back on another year of trusting the process.

Sharing a couple of photos of himself enjoying the water, Shahid advised all to never be afraid to explore, as we are all on a journey back home, a place that we all eventually have to reach.

His latest post on social media read, "Trust in the process. Let it shape you. Be wild be free be bold. Be open, be beautifully yourself. Stay rooted but never be afraid to fly my friends. You are what you are looking for. It’s a journey back home so enjoy it. No passing moment ever comes back. Be in it. Juice and then move on with gratitude. Knowing it made you more that who you were. (sic)"

Shahid added that he still considers himself to be a student of life, which tends to offer countless possibilities at every turn.

He added that as one becomes wiser, they realize how much more they still have to learn about life and themselves.

"The boundlessness of nature always reminds you of how small the problems are and how unimaginable are the possibilities that lie ahead. Every year one becomes wiser and realises how unwise one still is . Student for life. On to the next set of lessons," added Shahid.

On Wednesday, Shahid's better half, Mira Kapoor, penned a heartfelt birthday wish for ‘the love of her life’.

Publishing pictures of herself subtly kissing the 'Vivaah' actor, Mira posted on the photo-sharing app, "Simply the best.. Happy Birthday love of my life.”

Work-wise, Shahid will next be seen as the lead in "Cocktail 2", alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

He further has the second season of his beloved show "Farzi" in his kitty.

--IANS

pm/

