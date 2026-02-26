February 26, 2026 10:38 PM हिंदी

T20 WC: 'We haven't played a perfect game,' says bowling coach Southee, despite England's semi-berth

'We haven't played the perfect game,' says bowling coach Southee, despite England's semifinals berth in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Colombo, Feb 26 (IANS) England may have sealed a semifinal spot in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 with a Super 8s game to spare, but bowling coach Tim Southee believes the team is yet to produce a perfect game in the multi-national tournament.

Despite a strong run in the subcontinent, including a T20 series win over Sri Lanka followed by a dominant group-stage and Super 8s campaign, Southee said England still have room for improvement.

"I think everyone wants to go out and do well. I think it's a great sign on this side. We've only dropped one game in the last however many games, and we've won in different ways. We haven't played the perfect game or played a complete performance across all three formats, but we've still found ways to win. If it does come off and we do have the perfect game, then it should be a great one to witness." Southee said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Southee praised the contributions of players who may not always grab headlines.

Different players have stood up in every match to help England win. All-rounder Will Jacks has emerged as a key performer, claiming 3 for 22 with his off-spin against Sri Lanka in the Super Eights and scoring a crucial 21 at the death. He also struck a 21-ball fifty against Italy, the fastest by an England player in T20 World Cup history.

While Liam Dawson has also added control with the ball, including figures of 3 for 24 against Pakistan.

"It's been brilliant how we've been able to win in different ways and different guys stepping up. To sit here being already qualified with a game to go is only a good thing," Southee said.

Southee reserved special praise for fast bowler Jofra Archer, who is regaining rhythm after injury. "He's obviously a class bowler, I think the last few games he's sort of kicked into another gear. The good sign is that we've seen over the last few games he looks like he's getting better and better, so that bodes well for the next few games."

Looking ahead to the clash against New Zealand, Southee admitted it feels unusual facing his home country. "Yeah, it is a little bit strange seeing the guys around the hotel.. I'm looking forward to going out there against a good side and some good mates as well."

Two-time champions England will play their last Super 8s clash against New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday, before travelling back to India for the semi-final match.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

UP Prometheans, Rajasthan Regals stay on top after clean sweeps in the DP World PGTI 72 The League at the Jaypee Greens Golf Course in Greater Noida on Thursday. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI 72TheLeague: UP Prometheans, Rajasthan Regals stay on top after clean sweeps

Global women diplomats share triumphs over barriers at 'Sashakt Nari, Viksit Bharat' forum

Global women diplomats share triumphs over barriers at 'Sashakt Nari, Viksit Bharat' forum

New Zealand eye semis berth in crucial Super 8s clash against England in a Super 8s clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: New Zealand eye semis berth in crucial Super 8s clash against England (Preview)

Nationwide HPV vaccination rollout a landmark step in public health: Former ICMR DG

Nationwide HPV vaccination rollout a landmark step in public health: Former ICMR DG

'We haven't played the perfect game,' says bowling coach Southee, despite England's semifinals berth in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: 'We haven't played a perfect game,' says bowling coach Southee, despite England's semi-berth

Shahid Kapoor jumps 'on to the next set of lessons' after another year of 'trusting the process'

Shahid Kapoor jumps 'on to the next set of lessons' after another year of 'trusting the process'

Felix Gill knocks out Sumit Nagal in pre-quarterfinals of the Maha Open ATP Challenger 75 Men's Tennis Championship played in the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Stadium in the Shiv Chhatrapati Kreeda Sankul in Pune. Photo credit: MSLTA

Maha Open ATP Challenger 75: Felix Gill knocks out Sumit Nagal in pre-quarters

J&K: Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament organised in Rajouri, sees impressive turnout

J&K: Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament organised in Rajouri, sees impressive turnout

India, Israel cement trade, investment & tech ties (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

India, Israel cement trade, investment & tech ties

Was waiting for this moment for quite a long time now, says Abhishek Sharma after hitting a half-century against Zimbabwe in their Super 8s clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 t the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Was waiting for this moment for quite a long time now, says Abhishek Sharma