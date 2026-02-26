Nationwide HPV vaccination rollout a landmark step in public health: Former ICMR DG

Jaipur, Feb 26 (IANS) V.M. Katoch, former Director General (DG) of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and former Health Research Secretary from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Thursday, described the nationwide rollout of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination as a landmark moment in India's public health journey.

Calling it a visionary and transformative step, Katoch said the inclusion of the HPV vaccine in the national immunisation programme would significantly strengthen efforts to combat cervical cancer -- one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in India.

He noted that HPV infection is a major cause of cervical cancer, a disease that continues to claim the lives of a large number of women, especially in their young and middle years.

"Cervical cancer is preventable, and vaccination is one of the most effective tools available to us," he said.

Katoch noted that the HPV vaccine has been globally proven to be highly effective in preventing HPV infection and in significantly reducing the incidence of cervical cancer.

More than 160 countries have already adopted HPV vaccination as part of their national immunisation programmes, demonstrating its safety, effectiveness, and public health value.

India had approved the vaccine nearly two decades ago.

However, access remained largely confined to those who could afford it through private healthcare facilities.

As a result, many vulnerable populations, particularly girls from economically weaker sections, were left unprotected.

"With its inclusion as a national programme, the vaccine will now reach those who are most vulnerable and unable to afford it," Katoch said.

He emphasised that widespread immunisation will not only protect young girls before exposure to the virus but also reduce transmission in the community.

He expressed confidence that sustained implementation of the programme would eventually help eliminate cervical cancer as a public health threat in India, marking a major milestone in the country's fight against preventable diseases.

