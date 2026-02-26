February 26, 2026 10:36 PM हिंदी

Nationwide HPV vaccination rollout a landmark step in public health: Former ICMR DG

Nationwide HPV vaccination rollout a landmark step in public health: Former ICMR DG

Jaipur, Feb 26 (IANS) V.M. Katoch, former Director General (DG) of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and former Health Research Secretary from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Thursday, described the nationwide rollout of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination as a landmark moment in India's public health journey.

Calling it a visionary and transformative step, Katoch said the inclusion of the HPV vaccine in the national immunisation programme would significantly strengthen efforts to combat cervical cancer -- one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in India.

He noted that HPV infection is a major cause of cervical cancer, a disease that continues to claim the lives of a large number of women, especially in their young and middle years.

"Cervical cancer is preventable, and vaccination is one of the most effective tools available to us," he said.

Katoch noted that the HPV vaccine has been globally proven to be highly effective in preventing HPV infection and in significantly reducing the incidence of cervical cancer.

More than 160 countries have already adopted HPV vaccination as part of their national immunisation programmes, demonstrating its safety, effectiveness, and public health value.

India had approved the vaccine nearly two decades ago.

However, access remained largely confined to those who could afford it through private healthcare facilities.

As a result, many vulnerable populations, particularly girls from economically weaker sections, were left unprotected.

"With its inclusion as a national programme, the vaccine will now reach those who are most vulnerable and unable to afford it," Katoch said.

He emphasised that widespread immunisation will not only protect young girls before exposure to the virus but also reduce transmission in the community.

He expressed confidence that sustained implementation of the programme would eventually help eliminate cervical cancer as a public health threat in India, marking a major milestone in the country's fight against preventable diseases.

--IANS

brt/khz

LATEST NEWS

Global women diplomats share triumphs over barriers at 'Sashakt Nari, Viksit Bharat' forum

Global women diplomats share triumphs over barriers at 'Sashakt Nari, Viksit Bharat' forum

New Zealand eye semis berth in crucial Super 8s clash against England in a Super 8s clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: New Zealand eye semis berth in crucial Super 8s clash against England (Preview)

Nationwide HPV vaccination rollout a landmark step in public health: Former ICMR DG

Nationwide HPV vaccination rollout a landmark step in public health: Former ICMR DG

'We haven't played the perfect game,' says bowling coach Southee, despite England's semifinals berth in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: 'We haven't played a perfect game,' says bowling coach Southee, despite England's semi-berth

Shahid Kapoor jumps 'on to the next set of lessons' after another year of 'trusting the process'

Shahid Kapoor jumps 'on to the next set of lessons' after another year of 'trusting the process'

Felix Gill knocks out Sumit Nagal in pre-quarterfinals of the Maha Open ATP Challenger 75 Men's Tennis Championship played in the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Stadium in the Shiv Chhatrapati Kreeda Sankul in Pune. Photo credit: MSLTA

Maha Open ATP Challenger 75: Felix Gill knocks out Sumit Nagal in pre-quarters

J&K: Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament organised in Rajouri, sees impressive turnout

J&K: Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament organised in Rajouri, sees impressive turnout

India, Israel cement trade, investment & tech ties (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

India, Israel cement trade, investment & tech ties

Was waiting for this moment for quite a long time now, says Abhishek Sharma after hitting a half-century against Zimbabwe in their Super 8s clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 t the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Was waiting for this moment for quite a long time now, says Abhishek Sharma

Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill two more civilians in Balochistan

Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill two more civilians in Balochistan