February 26, 2026 10:36 PM हिंदी

J&K: Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament organised in Rajouri, sees impressive turnout

J&K: Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament organised in Rajouri, sees impressive turnout

Jammu, Feb 26 (IANS) In a major step towards nurturing informed, responsible and visionary youth leadership, MY Bharat (Mera Yuva Bharat), on Thursday, organised a district round of the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament at the Government PG College in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

The event focused on providing a vibrant democratic platform where young minds could articulate ideas, debate critical issues, and reflect on India's constitutional journey.

The participants passionately spoke on the theme "50 Years of Emergency: Lessons for Indian Democracy".

Through powerful speeches and thoughtful arguments, students revisited one of the most significant chapters in India's political history, emphasising the importance of safeguarding democratic institutions, protecting fundamental rights, and strengthening participatory governance.

The programme was coordinated by Nitin Hangloo, Deputy Director of MY Bharat Rajouri, and Khaleeq Ahmed, NSS Probationary Officer of Government PG College Rajouri.

Anwer Shah, Government PG College Rajouri Principal, attended the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The distinguished jury panel included Mehmood Bajjar (Retired Medical Superintendent of Government Medical College and Associated Hospitals Rajouri), Bashir Ahmed (Retired Principal of Government Degree College Budhal), Sandeep Sharma (District Statistics and Evaluation Officer Rajouri), Vikrant Sharma (Youth Awardee), and Sofia Shaheen (Head of Department at the District Institute of Education and Training Rajouri), who evaluated the participants on content, clarity, confidence, and understanding of democratic values.

The top 10 qualifiers from the district round will now advance to the state level round, and the top three performers at the state level will compete at the national round to be held in the Indian Parliament, offering them a prestigious opportunity to represent their region on a national stage and contribute to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Notably, the 'MY Bharat' initiative aims to introduce new features and initiatives to further enhance its impact.

The platform is keen on expanding its offerings in emerging sectors and deepening its engagement with educational institutions and youth organisations.

--IANS

mr/khz

LATEST NEWS

Global women diplomats share triumphs over barriers at 'Sashakt Nari, Viksit Bharat' forum

Global women diplomats share triumphs over barriers at 'Sashakt Nari, Viksit Bharat' forum

New Zealand eye semis berth in crucial Super 8s clash against England in a Super 8s clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: New Zealand eye semis berth in crucial Super 8s clash against England (Preview)

Nationwide HPV vaccination rollout a landmark step in public health: Former ICMR DG

Nationwide HPV vaccination rollout a landmark step in public health: Former ICMR DG

'We haven't played the perfect game,' says bowling coach Southee, despite England's semifinals berth in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: 'We haven't played a perfect game,' says bowling coach Southee, despite England's semi-berth

Shahid Kapoor jumps 'on to the next set of lessons' after another year of 'trusting the process'

Shahid Kapoor jumps 'on to the next set of lessons' after another year of 'trusting the process'

Felix Gill knocks out Sumit Nagal in pre-quarterfinals of the Maha Open ATP Challenger 75 Men's Tennis Championship played in the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Stadium in the Shiv Chhatrapati Kreeda Sankul in Pune. Photo credit: MSLTA

Maha Open ATP Challenger 75: Felix Gill knocks out Sumit Nagal in pre-quarters

J&K: Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament organised in Rajouri, sees impressive turnout

J&K: Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament organised in Rajouri, sees impressive turnout

India, Israel cement trade, investment & tech ties (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

India, Israel cement trade, investment & tech ties

Was waiting for this moment for quite a long time now, says Abhishek Sharma after hitting a half-century against Zimbabwe in their Super 8s clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 t the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Was waiting for this moment for quite a long time now, says Abhishek Sharma

Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill two more civilians in Balochistan

Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill two more civilians in Balochistan