US Open Mixed Doubles C’ships: Muchova-Mensik survive thriller, set up Bencic-Cobolli final

New York, Aug 27 (IANS) Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik saved two match points and produced a stunning late comeback to beat Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev and reach the US Open mixed doubles final. The Czech pair recovered from 3-0 and 8-5 down in the match tiebreak to secure a dramatic 5-4 (6), 3-5, [11-9] victory.

They will face fourth seeds Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli, who extended their unbeaten run as a partnership with a comeback win over Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils in the other semifinal.

Muchova and Mensik's contrasting strengths again proved a potent combination, with Muchova's touch and court craft complementing Mensik's power. Muchova sealed a tight opening set with a volley winner, but the Czech duo lost the second after surrendering their advantage, sending the contest into a deciding match tiebreak.

Mensik then delivered under immense pressure. With a match point against them, the 20-year-old fired an ace to level the score at 9-9 before following it with another unreturnable serve to create a match point for his team. Muchova and Mensik won the final four points of the contest to complete the remarkable escape and move within one victory of the title.

Bencic and Cobolli also had to fight back after losing the opening set 4-5 (7). Trailing 1-0 in the second and facing three break points, they saved all of them before turning the match around.

The fourth seeds won the final four games of the second set to force a match tiebreak, where their sharp work at the net helped them pull away for a 4-5 (7), 4-1, [10-5] victory.

The result improved Bencic and Cobolli's record together to 7-0. Having already won the Indian Wells title, they now have the chance to claim a second trophy from two tournaments.

The final will be played with traditional sets to six games, replacing the four-game sets used earlier in the event, while a 10-point match tiebreak will decide the contest if required. The champions will also collect the USD 1 million grand prize.

--IANS

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