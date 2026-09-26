September 26, 2026 3:54 AM हिंदी

Tom Cruise says he will keep pushing cinematic boundaries

Tom Cruise says he will keep pushing cinematic boundaries

Los Angeles, Sep 26 (IANS) Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has always made it a point to serve novelty to the audience with his work. And, going forward he won’t have it the other way.

The 64-year-old actor is back on the big screen for his latest movie ‘Digger’ and insists that he never wants to stop pushing the boundaries in terms of his acting career.

The actor appeared on ‘The Graham Norton Show’, and said, "Cinema is my passion. Since I was four years old, I have wanted adventure and an adventurous life. I am always doing something – learning something new which I can add to characters”.

He further mentioned, “I want to push every art form. I love the challenge of doing one thing while working on another. To create is life. The makeup was taking so long that I decided to get it down from six hours to one, it was like a ballet getting everything in place. It was just like Formula 1. I had someone else hold the stopwatch”.

The actor claims that he had "never seen a character like Digger" during his legendary film career, as he said, “My character is outrageous and unpredictable. He says things that others may be thinking and never say. It's a timeless story about power, greed, and ego framed in a very timely manner by Alejandro G. Inarritu, one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. I've never read a script like it, and I have never seen a character like Digger”.

Meanwhile, Tom revealed recently that he is keen to make a movie with pop star Taylor Swift as he thinks she would be a "brilliant" director.

--IANS

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Tom Cruise says he will keep pushing cinematic boundaries

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