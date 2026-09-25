September 26, 2026 12:06 AM हिंदी

Kartik Aaryan expresses gratitude to President of India, Droupadi Murmu for her kind word on his film

Kartik Aaryan expresses gratitude to President of India, Droupadi Murmu for her kind word on his film

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has expressed his gratitude to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu after his National Award win.

On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video from the ceremony of the 72nd National Film Awards, which were held in Kevadia, Gujarat.

Kartik was feted for his work in the sports biopic ‘Chandu Champion’. In the video, the President of India can be seen talking about Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic Gold Champion on whom the biopic is based. She also congratulated the team of the film, and Kartik for their work.

The actor also penned a long note in the caption, as he expressed his gratitude. He wrote, “Thank you to the Honourable President Draupadi Murmu Ji for your kind and encouraging words @presidentofindia. Emotional and proud moment for me and the entire Chandu Champion team”.

Kartik shared the award with the Malayalam cinema legend, Mammootty, who was feted for his work in ‘Bramayugam’.

Prior to this, Kartik took to his Instagram, and shared a video from the ceremony in which he was seen being conferred the honour by the President of India. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he looked back at his journey of grit, and dedication which always pushed him to achieve the best.

He wrote, “Looking back affectionately with a smile at that mumma’s boy from Gwalior who dared to dream of becoming an actor from an environment, where people laugh at such dreams, and move forwards. Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment, still numb with excitement and nervousness. A dream of a small town boy, the dream of every actor in the country, the National Award for Best Actor. ‘Chandu Nahi, Champiyon hai Main’. I will always be grateful and indebted to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for trusting me with the responsibility of playing India’s first Paralympic Gold Champion- Murlikant Petkar sir on the big screen”.

The 72nd National Film Awards honoured Indian cinema from 2024. ‘Article 370’ bagged the award for Best Feature Film, while Yami Gautam was named Best Actress for the film. Rajkumar Periasamy won Best Direction for ‘Amaran’, while Randeep Hooda received Best Debut Director for ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. ‘Bhangaar’ and ‘Ram-Nami’ were named Best Non-Feature Film and Best Documentary, respectively. Veteran actor Anant Nag was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024.

--IANS

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