September 26, 2026 12:06 AM हिंदी

PM Modi joins Bhajan clubbing on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary

PM Modi joins Bhajan clubbing on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended a unique ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ event at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Park in Delhi to mark the 110th birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

The gathering saw young people and other attendees immerse themselves in devotional songs, describing the evening as memorable and refreshing. The Prime Minister’s surprise presence generated widespread enthusiasm among the crowd.

Participants said the event offered a distinctive blend of spiritual music and social interaction, helping connect the younger generation with Indian cultural traditions. One attendee told IANS that unlike regular concerts, which often leave people uneasy due to loud music, the bhajan evening ended smoothly and left him feeling refreshed.

Another participant said they enjoyed watching the artists on screen and listening to bhajans dedicated to Mahadev, Parvati and other deities, which created an atmosphere filled with devotion. A first‑time visitor described the evening as magnificent and called it “the best experience so far.”

Many highlighted the opportunity for social interaction, with people meeting one another and sitting together to enjoy the music. The artists performed continuously for nearly two hours, delivering seamless renditions that reflected their dedication. Attendees particularly appreciated Raghav and Prachi's performances.

Several people said the Prime Minister’s presence made the occasion special. One individual admitted they had no idea PM Modi was scheduled to attend and were surprised to see him. Another participant said watching the Prime Minister sit among the youth and listen to bhajans felt like a dream. Some even felt the atmosphere created by the bhajans and his presence was like a blessing from Lord Ram.

Attendees also thanked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for introducing the concept of ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ to connect young people with Indian culture and devotional music.

--IANS

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