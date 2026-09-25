Delhi's initial Ranji games may happen in Palam due to major drainage revamp at Arun Jaitley Stadium

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Delhi’s initial home matches in the 2026/27 Ranji Trophy season could be shifted to the Air Force Ground in Palam as the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) prepares to undertake a major overhaul of the drainage system at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The venue, which recently hosted three T20Is between India and Afghanistan earlier this month, will require an extended period of downtime once the civic work commences. "A proposal has been sent out to improve the drainage system at the venue. Right now, people concerned are waiting for the final approval.

“Let’s be clear - this process needs time; in winter, it takes time for the grass to grow, and for this, proper sunshine is needed, and you can have an idea of it by seeing the weather in December and January," a source familiar with the matter told IANS on Friday.

Delhi, which kicks off their Elite Group C campaign against Bengal in Kalyani from October 11, have two scheduled home fixtures in the first phase - against Gujarat (October 18–21) and Services (November 2–5). Both matches are now expected to take place at the Palam Air Force Ground.

"The upgradation in the drainage system will also lead to the soil-based outfield being converted into a sand-based one. The process will involve a lot of watering, and the invitation for tenders is expected to begin soon.

“People who have worked in upgrading drainage systems at other Test venues and are known to the BCCI are expected to be preferred for this work. A final confirmation is likely to come by the first week of October," added the source.

The timeline for the outfield work, initially understood to be of four months, could also cast doubt over New Delhi hosting the men’s ODI between India and Sri Lanka, to be played on December 13.

Should the upgradation work and grass cultivation face delays, the BCCI may have to look at an alternative venue for the match. Delhi will have a second-phase Ranji Trophy home game against Maharashtra, slated to be held from February 1 to 4.

Previously, former India wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Dahiya was appointed head coach of the Delhi men's domestic team for the 2026/27 season and will take over from Sarandeep Singh, who was on the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and notably recommended his name for the role.

Former India pacer Parvinder Awana and Sanjeev Sharma join as bowling coaches, while Kshitiz Sharma and Kuldeep Rawat have been named assistant coaches. Rajkumar Sharma, Virat Kohli's childhood coach, has been appointed as the team mentor of all Delhi men’s teams.

This marks Dahiya's fourth stint in charge of Delhi, after having previously guided them to their last Ranji Trophy title in 2007/08, besides coaching Uttar Pradesh to the semi-finals in 2021/22. A seasoned coach, Dahiya’s extensive resume includes IPL assistant coaching roles with Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, and Kolkata Knight Riders, and he coaches Purani Dilli 6 in the Delhi Premier League (DPL).

--IANS

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