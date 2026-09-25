September 26, 2026 12:05 AM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar signs UN cybercrime convention

New York: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar chairs the High-Level Meeting of Like-Minded Global South Countries and Friends on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@DrSJaishankar)

United Nations, Sep 25 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday signed the UN Convention against Cybercrime, which aims to strengthen countries' capacity to fight the scourge globally.

“This Convention strengthens international cooperation for a safer digital future,” EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X.

According to the UN, the Convention is the first comprehensive global treaty on cybercrime, providing states with a range of measures to prevent and combat it.

It also seeks to strengthen international cooperation in sharing electronic evidence for serious crimes.

The General Assembly adopted the treaty in 2024, and it entered into force last year after crossing the threshold of 40 member signatures.

By the end of last year, 93 countries had signed it.

The UN noted that the Convention addresses technical and legal challenges by adapting traditional criminal investigation methods to the realities of information and communication technologies.

It seeks to overcome hurdles posed by criminals operating without legal or geographic constraints while law enforcement must respect jurisdictional boundaries.

The Convention also provides for recovering the proceeds of cybercrime and strengthening cross-border cooperation for both Convention-related offences and other serious crimes.

--IANS

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