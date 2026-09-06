Farah Khan bids emotional goodbye to triplets as they head to college in different cities

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan got emotional as her triplets, Diva, Anya and Czar, embarked on their college journeys in different cities.

Sharing a glimpse of the bittersweet milestone on Instagram, Farah reflected on the challenges of sending not one but three children off to college. Sharing photos, the director wrote, “If u thought moving ur kid to college was hard.. try doing it 3times! 3 cities, 3 campuses..3 goodbyes! 3pieces of my heart Jao jee lo apni zindagi.. but remember , all roads lead back to Dad & mom.. to @shirishkunder for doing everything except cming in the family pics.. p.s. - @divakunder u know why i chose this song.”

The first image shows Farah sharing a warm hug with her son Czar, while the other photos capture her sweet and candid moments with her triplets. The doting mom also added the song ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ to the post, perfectly capturing the emotional moment.

Reacting to her post, Sunita Kapoor commented, “Faru making me cry.” Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, “Love you Farah congratulations to the babies and trust me they will come back being the Best Version of Themselves.” Rhea Kapoor wrote, “i can’t believe they are so big.” Bhavana Pandey, Soha Ali Khan, Diana Penty among other actors dropped heart emojis.

Back in May, Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder celebrated a major milestone as their triplets, Diva, Anya and Czar, officially graduated from school. Farah took to Instagram to share pictures from the graduation ceremony held at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

Alongside the images, she had written, “Don’t know which is tougher.. raising your kids or letting them go!? They can fly as high as they dream .. there ll always be a nest waiting for them #graduation #bittersweet p.s- its impossible to find all 3 kids n a husband whn taking pics.”

--IANS

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