Lakshya excited to lead India U19, credits Dehradun T20 League for preparation

Dehradun, Sep 6 (IANS) Lakshya Raichandani described his appointment as captain of India U19 for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia as a special moment for him and his family, while also highlighting the value of the Dehradun T20 League in his preparations.

The Mussoorie Thunder batter, currently featuring in the Dehradun T20 League, said he was looking forward to embracing the responsibility of leading the junior national side and using the opportunity to continue developing his game.

“Everyone at home was very happy when I got the call. It was a very special moment for my family as well. I am really excited about the responsibility and see it as a great opportunity to lead the team, learn and prove myself,” Lakshya said.

The 19-year-old said representing India against Australia would be a valuable experience and expressed his gratitude at being entrusted with the leadership role.

“I am very excited and grateful for this opportunity. It is a great feeling to be part of the India U-19 team and to play against Australia. I am really looking forward to the white-ball series and hopefully I can contribute to the team.”

Lakshya said he has opted to keep his preparation straightforward, sticking to his regular routine rather than making significant changes ahead of the series.

“I am following the normal process and focusing on my practice. I am not doing anything very different. I am just working on my game, preparing well and trying to be ready for the series.”

The ongoing Dehradun T20 League has also given him an opportunity to gain competitive match practice. Lakshya believes the tournament can play an important role in creating opportunities for local cricketers and preparing players for the next level.

“The Dehradun T20 League is providing very good exposure to the local players. It is also very good preparation for the boys who are looking to play in the UPL. The local players are getting the opportunity to play competitive T20 cricket, gain experience and showcase their talent. I think this league can be very beneficial for the development of cricket in Dehradun and Uttarakhand.”

Recalling his initial reaction to being picked for the tournament, Lakshya said he viewed it primarily as a chance to gain valuable game time.

“When I first heard about the Dehradun T20 League and found out through the auction that I would get an opportunity to play here, my first thought was that it would be good practice for me. There was also a lot of excitement because it was a new league and I knew I would get a good opportunity to gain experience and prepare myself.”

With a long domestic season ahead, Lakshya said his priority remains to improve consistently and maintain his standards.

“I am working on my game day by day and trying to improve in every aspect. It is going to be a long domestic season, so my focus is on staying consistent, working hard in practice and making small improvements every day.”

--IANS

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