September 06, 2026 1:42 PM हिंदी

Abhay Verma shares what sacrifice means to him

Abhay Verma shares what sacrifice means to him

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actor Abhay Verma, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released streaming series 'Operation Safed Sagar', has shared that for him sacrifice translates to something far bigger than just the power.

The actor spoke with IANS following the release of the show, and said that sacrifices make the world a better place.

He told IANS, “I think it translates to something bigger than just power. I agree that it translates to power a little bit, in a good way”.

In the series, the actor essays the role of Wing Commander Rajpal Singh Dhaliwal in the streaming series 'Operation Safed Sagar'. Sacrifice is the biggest trait of a soldier, and the actor thinks that it’s something that separates a soldier from the citizens.

He further mentioned, “But I also believe sacrifice translates to a better world ultimately. It means to do good to the unknown. It doesn't only mean that you do good to the known people. But yeah, sacrifices really can change the world for the good”.

Meanwhile, ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ has received a good response from the audience. ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ was a combined arms operation by the Indian Air Force, supporting elements of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil war that was aimed at flushing out regular and irregular troops of the Pakistani Army from vacated Indian Positions in the Kargil sector along the Line of Control. It was the first large-scale use of airpower in the Jammu and Kashmir region since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Earlier, the actor had shared that knowing about the eponymous operation by the Indian Air Force has humbled him, and has led to germination of a sense of gratitude in his personality.

‘Operation Safed Sagar’ is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

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