US Open: Gauff beats Bucsa, sets up all-American clash with Jovic

New York, Sep 6 (IANS) Coco Gauff kept her US Open campaign on track with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Cristina Bucsa on Saturday, reaching the fourth round for a fifth consecutive year and extending her winning streak to nine matches.

The fourth seed was made to work early after Bucsa raced to a 3-1 lead at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Gauff responded by winning five of the next six games, closing out the opening set with a big serve that the Spaniard could not return.

The second set remained tight until Gauff broke for a 4-3 advantage. Bucsa immediately levelled, but Gauff won the final eight points of the match to seal her place in the last 16.

It was not Gauff’s cleanest performance. She landed fewer than half of her first serves and served six double faults, but remained effective behind her first delivery, winning 20 of 27 points when it landed. Her defence and movement again proved decisive, while she converted four of nine break-point chances and won 15 of 22 points at the net.

Gauff acknowledged that she initially struggled to find her rhythm in the daytime conditions but adjusted as the match progressed.

“She’s a tricky player. She can sometimes speed it up and slow it down. So it was tough for me to get a rhythm, but I’m just happy with how I fought through even when I wasn’t playing my best.”

The result continues an impressive run for Gauff, who won the Cincinnati title last month. Eight of her nine victories during the streak have come in straight sets.

Her next challenge will be another American teenager, Iva Jovic, who earned her first appearance in the US Open fourth round by beating Alexandra Eala 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in a three-hour battle on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Gauff and Jovic have already met once this year, with Gauff prevailing 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 on clay in Rome.

The winner of their rematch will advance to the quarter-finals, with Gauff seeking her first US Open quarter-final appearance since 2023.

--IANS

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