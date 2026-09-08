'This can unlock new areas and benefits': Cummins, Molinuex back BBL privatisation plan

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Australian captains Pat Cummins and Sophie Molineux have thrown their support behind privatisation of the Big Bash League, after Cricket Australia confirmed that the process to sell the Melbourne Renegades to private investment has started.

CA on Tuesday announced that it would invite bids from private owners for a 100 per cent stake in the Renegades, with a view to club playing the 2027-28 WBBL and BBL season under new ownership.

The sale process will not affect the coming WBBL or BBL seasons, with the Renegades being run in caretaker mode by CA.

“Privatisation, if done well, can be a great thing for the sport,” Cummins said. "So many benefits for obviously the Big Bash League, but as an Aussie captain as well, Test cricket’s so important for me, and I think this sets us up really well for the future."

“This can unlock some new areas that we can go into in the Women’s Big Bash,” Molineux, who captains the Renegades in the WBBL added.

“New investors, new opportunities to be able to innovate and grow the game.

“The Women’s Big Bash, quality-wise, is still the best competition in the world. But bringing in all these new opportunities that come with privatisation can hopefully make the product even better, which is a really cool thing to be part of.”

Molineux said that the looming Renegades sell-off is an opportunity to “get some new fans on board” beyond the 2026/27 season.

“It’s going to feel different. Different isn’t always ... I suppose it can be a really good thing. We’ve still got a year to play in the Renegades, we’re still very motivated to hopefully finish it off with a win and do really well.

“Everyone is purely excited by it, and everything that could come with it. It’s beyond just the name and everything - being able to rebrand and try and get some new fans on board (is appealing).

“At the end of the day, if the competition’s stronger than what it was the year before, I feel like that’s the really important part for us...”

The Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers are the other clubs are reportedly keen to bring in private investment. Meanwhile, Cricket NSW's two Sydney-based teams – the Sixers and Thunder – as well as the Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers are understood to be reluctant to proceed with private investment at this stage.

Cummins, however, rejected suggestions that NSW and Queensland’s opposition to the privatisation plan will expose a division through Australian cricket.

“I think it’s pretty hard to get 100 per cent buy-in on anything, really,” he said. "I know that as captain. Sometimes you’ve got to make a call. It sounds like each club, the decision’s in their own hands, and they (CA) have unlocked a structure where they’re going to be able to keep those decisions. As an Aussie player, I think it’s good for Aussie cricket if done well," he said.

--IANS

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