US officials, lawmakers warn of China edge in space shift

Washington, March 26 (IANS) US lawmakers and officials have warned of risks in the transition from the International Space Station (ISS) to commercial space platforms, as China expands its presence in low Earth orbit.

House Science Committee Chairman Brian Babin on Wednesday (local time) said, “The International Space Station… is a remarkable accomplishment that demonstrates the ingenuity of the American space program.”

He stated the ISS has supported human spaceflight and research for more than 25 years. But he noted the station is ageing and the next phase must be handled carefully.

Subcommittee Chairman Mike Haridopolos stressed the need for competition with China. “America must lead in low Earth orbit,” he said.

He said space leadership is not only about deep space missions. It also depends on the strength in low Earth orbit.

Safety concerns were raised by Charles J. Precourt, Member of the Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel.

“The ISS is operating in the highest-risk phase of its lifecycle,” Precourt said.

He said ageing systems and wear are increasing risks.

“Continued safe operation is achievable, but it is not assured without sustained engineering rigour, disciplined risk management, and adequate resourcing,” he said.

Precourt also warned about the transition.

“There is a credible risk of a gap in US human spaceflight capability in low Earth orbit,” he said.

He said such a gap could affect research and future missions.

Industry leaders pointed to strong demand for space-based work.

David Cavossa, President of the Commercial Space Federation, said, “The global value… is already estimated at $570 billion and projected to grow to $1.8 trillion by 2035.”

He said private research on the ISS has grown fast.

Cavossa urged policy clarity. “NASA should proceed with the CLD procurement and provide industry with certainty of its acquisition strategy, requirements, and procurement timeline,” he said.

He warned that delays could hurt investment and slow new stations.

NASA said it is preparing for the shift.

Joel R. Montalbano, Acting Associate Administrator for Space Operations, said, “NASA’s strategy will spur private sector initiative and a commercial pathway to replace the International Space Station by 2030.”

He added NASA aims to be “one of many customers in a robust commercial marketplace in LEO.”

Montalbano said the ISS has supported major research in science and human health.

Lawmakers stated that avoiding a gap in human presence in orbit is critical.

Babin warned that after decades of continuous presence, any gap would be significant.

The ISS was completed in 2011 after years of delays. It has hosted nearly 200 American astronauts.

China launched its Tiangong space station in 2022. It has been continuously crewed since then.

US officials said the next few years will decide leadership in low Earth orbit.

--IANS

sd/