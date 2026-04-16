Hamas should be designated as terrorist organisation by India: Israel FM

Jerusalem, April 16 (IANS) Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar on Thursday stressed the importance of Hamas being designated as a terror organisation by India during his interaction with a group of distinguished Hindu leaders from around the world.

"I stressed the importance of Hamas being designated as a terror organisation by India. Hamas has ties with all other radical Islamist terror organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba," Sa'ar during the virtual interaction.

The Israeli Foreign Minister stated that he was honoured to brief the group of distinguished leaders.

"I spoke about the positive trends in the strengthening of Israel's relations with India, and the great importance we attach to this relationship. I also spoke about the historic campaign Israel had been forced to fight for the past 2.5 years against radical Islam. Their declared objective is the elimination of Israel, and they act to achieve that goal.

"Israel demonstrated on all fronts that it has the upper hand. It dramatically weakened the terror octopus of radical Islam, headed by the Iranian regime. This struggle has, and will have, implications beyond the Middle East," said Sa'ar.

The leaders Sa'ar interacted with included Abhishek Verma, Shiv Sena's Chief National Coordinator for NDA Alliance and Elections; global humanitarian leader Mohanji and spiritual leader Gauranga Das Prabhu.

Earlier this year, during his visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed India's support for Israel in its fight against terrorism.

"I also carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7. We feel your pain. We share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction in this moment and beyond. No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism. India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time," PM Modi said in his address at the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, in February.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu had thanked PM Modi for standing by Israel after the Hamas attack in October 2023.

"There is another reason for the deep appreciation you receive here in this house and from the public in Israel, because immediately after the horrific massacre on October 7, immediately after that murderous attack, you stood up so clearly, so morally, so sharply, you stood by Israel. We will never forget that. We know what we stood against. But many in the world, perhaps with momentary, initial sympathy, forgot very quickly. Israel stands, has stood, and continues to stand at the forefront of civilization against radical Islam," Netanyahu said in his speech at the special Knesset session in honour of PM Modi.

--IANS

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