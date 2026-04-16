Rising child abuse cases in Pakistan showcase system's failure to protect vulnerable: Report

Islamabad, April 16 (IANS) The rising number of child abuse cases in Pakistan showcase not only a disturbing increase in violence but also an equally troubling shift in public response. Each case in Pakistan highlights personal tragedy and failure of the system made to protect vulnerable people, a report has detailed.

The cases of abuse or murder of children have been reported in Pakistan at an alarming frequency, however, they are briefly mentioned in the news and then recede into silence. According to the latest data released by Sahil, 3,630 cases of child abuse were reported in 2025, marking an eight per cent increase from the previous year.

Although the figures are alarming, the cases have not led to sustained national debate or policy scrutiny. Instead, they have largely been absorbed into the background of news cycle, showcasing a pattern where severe incidents cause momentary outrage before fading from attention.

"The increase in reported cases suggests a growing crisis that extends across regions and demographics. Child abuse in Pakistan encompasses a range of offences, including physical violence, sexual exploitation and neglect. Each case represents not only a personal tragedy but also a failure of the systems designed to protect vulnerable individuals. Despite the scale of the issue, public reaction has remained limited in duration and intensity," a report in European Times mentioned.

"Social media platforms often amplify individual cases, generating widespread attention for a brief period. However, this attention rarely translates into sustained engagement or systemic accountability. The cycle repeats itself with each new incident. Initial shock gives way to expressions of grief and anger, followed by a gradual return to normalcy. This pattern has contributed to an environment in which even severe cases struggle to maintain visibility," it added.

A significant number of abuse cases involve individuals known to the victim. Offenders are often neighbours, acquaintances or even immediate family members, a reality which complicates both detection and response. Abuse that takes place within familiar environments is less likely to be reported immediately and victims may face more barriers in seeking help.

The involvement of trust people in the abuse challenges societal assumptions about safety, highlighting the need to analyse the dynamics within households and communities. The reported figures, while alarming, may not fully capture the extent of the problem. Experts have mentioned that child abuse is underreported in Pakistan, mainly due to social stigma and cultural barriers.

"Families may choose not to report incidents to avoid public exposure or social repercussions. In some cases, victims themselves may be discouraged from speaking out, either due to fear or pressure from those around them. This culture of silence limits the visibility of the issue and hinders efforts to address it effectively. The reluctance to confront abuse openly also affects the broader societal response," the report in European Times stated.

--IANS

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