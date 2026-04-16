Karnataka: Muslim leaders upset over Davangere seat decision after Congress fields Shivashankarappa's grandson

Davangere, April 16 (IANS) The Davangere Assembly seat in Karnataka fell vacant following the death of veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa. After this, leaders of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Karnataka had demanded that the Congress field a candidate from the Muslim community in the by-election. However, the party chose to field Shamanur Shivashankarappa's grandson as its candidate, a decision that triggered strong dissatisfaction among Muslim leaders associated with the organisation.

The leaders alleged that the Congress had once again overlooked the Muslim community in ticket distribution, calling it a political setback that could have wider implications beyond Karnataka.

They also warned that such decisions could impact the party's standing in other states.

Mufti Iftikhar Ahmed Qasmi, President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Karnataka, said the issue was not sudden and had been raised with the Congress leadership as early as 2023.

He said the explanation given by the party for not allotting tickets to Muslim candidates in earlier cases was not convincing.

Citing past examples, Qasmi said that after the death of a leader in Bagalkot, the ticket was given to his son, and a similar decision was taken in Davangere by fielding the late Shivashankarappa's grandson.

He added that Shivashankarappa's son is already serving as an MLA and Minister, saying that repeated family-based selections left little scope for representation of other communities.

Qasmi said they had requested the party leadership that instead of giving tickets to family members this time, a candidate from the minority community should be considered.

However, he expressed disappointment that the demand was not accepted.

He also alleged that subsequent organisational changes, including the removal of Congress MLCs, Abdul Jabbar and Naseer Ahmad, from their posts, reflected pressure politics within the party.

At the same time, Qasmi rejected allegations that Muslim leaders had threatened the Congress leadership, clarifying that their statements were meant to convey concerns, not issue warnings.

He said the objective was to draw attention to what they described as systematic neglect and added that they would welcome corrective steps from the Congress leadership.

Meanwhile, Maulana Shabbir Ahmed Nadvi, President of the Welfare of Humanity Foundation, also criticised the removal of Karnataka Chief Minister's advisor Abdul Jabbar and Jabbar Ahmed from the party's primary membership.

He said action should have been taken only after the election results were declared, and after issuing notices and giving the leaders a fair chance to present their explanation.

Taking action before the completion of the electoral process, Nadvi added, was inappropriate.

He also said that representations had been made to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and senior leader Randeep Surjewala, requesting that a Muslim candidate be fielded from Davangere.

He claimed Surjewala had assured them of consideration, but the assurance was not followed through.

Syed Asim Abdullah, Coordinator of Welfare Schools, said the 2023 Assembly elections had set a precedent and urged the Congress leadership to reconsider its approach.

He cautioned that continued disregard of their demands could lead to political consequences in the future.

--IANS

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