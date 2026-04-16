Kedarnath Yatra: U'khand CM Dhami reviews preparations; assures smooth, safe pilgrimage

Rudraprayag, April 16 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday undertook an important visit to review preparations for the upcoming Kedarnath Yatra, asserting that all arrangements are being expedited to ensure a smooth and well-organised pilgrimage for devotees.

During his visit to Rudraprayag, the Chief Minister said that all ongoing construction and infrastructure works linked to the yatra are progressing rapidly, and strict instructions have been issued to complete them within the stipulated timelines.

He emphasised that the state government's primary goal is to provide pilgrims with a seamless experience, enabling them to have proper darshan and return with a positive impression.

"All work is progressing at a fast pace. We have directed that every project related to the yatra be completed as soon as possible while maintaining quality. Our aim is to ensure that every devotee has a smooth journey and a satisfying darshan experience," Dhami said.

Highlighting the importance of safety and environmental responsibility, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the pilgrimage would be safe, smooth and positive in every respect.

He stressed the need to make the yatra plastic-free and to maintain high standards of cleanliness throughout the route.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, Chief Minister Dhami urged devotees from across the country to follow all guidelines associated with the pilgrimage.

"The Prime Minister has appealed to all pilgrims to maintain cleanliness, follow the rules of the yatra, cooperate in preserving the environment, and uphold proper conduct. These principles must be followed," he added.

The Chief Minister also said that preparations are being carried out in consultation with all stakeholders, including the administration, public representatives, and tirth purohits, whose inputs are being incorporated to ensure efficient management of the pilgrimage.

"We are moving forward with collective efforts. All stakeholders are playing an important role in organising the yatra, and their suggestions are being taken seriously," he noted.

Chief Minister Dhami also said that he is personally monitoring the preparations and conducting regular reviews to ensure that no aspect is overlooked.

He assured that the state government is fully prepared to handle the influx of pilgrims.

"We will ensure that no devotee faces any inconvenience. Arrangements are being made so that pilgrims receive proper darshan and quality food during their visit," he said.

The Kedarnath Yatra is scheduled to commence with the opening of the temple doors on April 22 at 8 a.m., while the pilgrimage season is expected to continue till around November (Bhai Dooj), when the shrine closes for winter.

Registration for the yatra has already begun from early March through the official Uttarakhand government portal, and it is mandatory for all pilgrims.

Offline registration counters are also set to open from mid-April to facilitate devotees.

Authorities have advised pilgrims to complete registration in advance and follow all guidelines to ensure smooth crowd management during the peak season.

The Kedarnath Yatra, part of the larger Char Dham pilgrimage circuit, attracts lakhs of devotees every year, and the state government has strengthened arrangements this year with a focus on safety, sustainability, and improved facilities for pilgrims.

--IANS

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