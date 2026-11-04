US Midterms: Indian Americans record key victories; Amish Shah leads in Arizona

Washington, Nov 4 (IANS) Indian-American candidates registered victories in congressional and state elections across the United States, while Democrat Dr Amish Shah led a closely watched House contest in Arizona and two prominent Indian-American Republicans, Vivek Ramaswamy and Saritha Komatireddy, lost statewide races.

Among the projected winners were Pia Dandiya in Florida, Suhas Subramanyam in Virginia, Pramila Jayapal in Washington state, Ro Khanna in California and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller in Maryland.

Several Indian-American candidates also secured victories in state legislative contests, while others maintained substantial leads as counting continued late into the night.

Dandiya, a former school principal whose parents immigrated from India, defeated Republican Casey Askar in Florida's 22nd Congressional District.

She secured approximately 52 per cent of the vote against Askar's 48 per cent, adding another Indian-American woman to the US House of Representatives.

In Virginia, Democratic Congressman Suhas Subramanyam won re-election from the 10th Congressional District, defeating Republican Dave Beckwith.

"The campaign is over, but the work is just beginning. I look forward to working with our community to deliver change in Washington," Subramanyam said in a statement.

In Maryland, Aruna Miller secured another four-year term as lieutenant governor after Democrat Wes Moore won re-election.

On the West Coast, Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal was projected to retain Washington state's 7th Congressional District, defeating Republican Nirav Sheth.

In California, Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna won re-election in the 17th Congressional District, defeating Republican Ritesh Tandon. Fellow Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera led Republican Robb Tucker by approximately 60 per cent to 40 per cent in the newly redrawn 3rd District, but that contest had not been called.

In Arizona, Indian-American physician and former state lawmaker Amish Shah was leading Republican Jay Feely in the 1st Congressional District.

Decision Desk HQ showed Shah receiving 54.9 per cent against Feely's 43.2 per cent, with approximately 76 per cent of the expected vote counted. No winner had been projected.

The contest, covering Scottsdale and parts of metropolitan Phoenix, could add another Indian-American Democrat to Congress.

The most prominent defeat came in Ohio, where Democrat Amy Acton defeated Trump-backed Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in the Governor's election.

Acton received approximately 51 per cent against Ramaswamy's 46 per cent in late returns.

In New York, Republican Saritha Komatireddy, a former federal prosecutor, lost the attorney general's election to Democratic incumbent Letitia James. James led with approximately 62 per cent of the vote.

Other defeats included Republican Mahesh Ganorkar in North Carolina, independent Sandeep Dixit in Ohio and independent Anil Kumar in Michigan congressional contests.

At the state legislative level, Democrat Arvind Venkat won re-election in Pennsylvania's House District 30, while Ram Villivalam retained Illinois Senate District 8.

In Illinois Senate District 26, Indian-American Democrat Nabeela Syed led Republican incumbent Darby Hills by approximately 57 per cent to 43 per cent, with more than 95 per cent of estimated votes counted. The contest remained uncalled.

In Georgia, Democrat Jyot Singh led Republican Yassin Moghazy by approximately 68 per cent to 32 per cent in House District 97.

In Texas, Democrat Pooja Sethi also declared victory in House District 47.

The November 3 midterm elections will determine control of the 435-member House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats, alongside governorships and state legislative offices.

The contests come halfway through President Donald Trump's second term.

--IANS

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